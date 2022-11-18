All About Kaley Cuoco's Sister Briana Cuoco

Fans were quick to shade Kaley when they realized that Briana had been cast in The Flight Attendant. However, Kaley clapped back, saying that her sibling's casting had nothing to do with being connected to a famous star.

"I went to my Cecilia file, and I was watching everybody, and Bree popped up. I wrote the group, and I was like, 'My sister auditioned? Oh, my God.' I was like, 'Okay, I'm gonna take myself out of this because I'm biased, and I think she's the most amazing thing, ever,'" Kaley told Collider, adding: "So, I took my opinion out and I was like, 'This is not a fair thing. You guys decide.' And the studio approved her, the network loved her, and she got the job really totally on her own and made it her own."