All About Kaley Cuoco's Sister Briana Cuoco

Briana Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco may come with an A-Lister label, but the 36-year-old actress' fans are super eyeing up her little sister, these days. Briana Cuoco made 2020 headlines for joining her sister on-screen in HBO Max series The Flight Attendant - she's also appeared on an episode of The Big Bang Theory, which Kaley famously starred in. Right now, Kaley is making headlines for expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. Fans of the blonde are keen to find out more about Briana, who is fast rising in Hollywood. She's also gaining more followers on Instagram.

All About Briana Cuoco

Kaley and Briana Cuoco
Briana, 33, has had a mixed career, one involving both singing and acting. She has appeared on The Voice, also singing for The Bluebird Band. Bri grew up in California with her sister - anyone following Kaley's Instagram during early parts of COVID also saw Briana in quarantine with Kaley at her $12 million Hidden Hills home. At the time, Kaley was still living with estranged husband Karl Cook following the former couple's 2018 wedding.

Bri is also the founder of a seemingly now-defunct athleisurewear brand, Cult LA.

Kaley Defends Briana's Casting

Fans were quick to shade Kaley when they realized that Briana had been cast in The Flight Attendant. However, Kaley clapped back, saying that her sibling's casting had nothing to do with being connected to a famous star.

"I went to my Cecilia file, and I was watching everybody, and Bree popped up. I wrote the group, and I was like, 'My sister auditioned? Oh, my God.' I was like, 'Okay, I'm gonna take myself out of this because I'm biased, and I think she's the most amazing thing, ever,'" Kaley told Collider, adding: "So, I took my opinion out and I was like, 'This is not a fair thing. You guys decide.' And the studio approved her, the network loved her, and she got the job really totally on her own and made it her own."

Watch This Space

Kaley also shared: "Cecilia was the part. We were casting and no one told me she was auditioning. I was watching self-tapes every night. All the producers were."

Kaley regularly shouts out Bri on social media and the two go back and forth with their birthday wishes. Bri has also featured on Kaley's A Cup of Cuoco Instagram series, one she started while in lockdown. For more on Bri, give her Instagram a follow.

