Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Plunging Dress And Thigh-High Boots

Vanessa Hudgens is all geared up for Paris!

The 33-year-old Spring Breakers actress recently jetted to the City of Light with a packed social calendar and a suitcase full of chic and sexy looks. She attended a convention where she reunited with some cast members of her former show, High School Musical, and also enjoyed the Parisian sights with her S.O., MLB player Cole Tucker.

Of course, being in the global fashion capital meant she brought her style A-game with her. Keep scrolling to see her outfits.