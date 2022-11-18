Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Plunging Dress And Thigh-High Boots

Closeup of Vanessa Hudgens wearing sleek updo
Shutterstock | 64736

Entertainment
Fatima Araos

Vanessa Hudgens is all geared up for Paris!

The 33-year-old Spring Breakers actress recently jetted to the City of Light with a packed social calendar and a suitcase full of chic and sexy looks. She attended a convention where she reunited with some cast members of her former show, High School Musical, and also enjoyed the Parisian sights with her S.O., MLB player Cole Tucker.

Of course, being in the global fashion capital meant she brought her style A-game with her. Keep scrolling to see her outfits.

Plunging Neckline And Thigh-High Boots

Hudgens shared her “Paris photo dump” on Instagram, beginning with a mirror selfie taken at her hotel. She’s wearing a chartreuse silk dress with a plunging neckline and side slit, styled with black thigh-high boots by Casadei, a leather coat, angular sunnies, a purse, and gold accessories – in other words, slaying from head to toe!

The fashionable star donned this ensemble for the Dream It Convention, where she reunited with her old High School Musical pals, including Corbin Bleu, Bart Johnson, Lucas Grabeel, Drew Seeley, and director Kenny Ortega (swipe for a group pic).

Twinning With Tucker

Closeup of Vanessa Hudgens with long straight hair
Wikimedia | Toglenn

In another photo in the carousel, Hudgens is posing for a mirror selfie inside an elevator with Tucker, both of them wearing dark attire. The actress is flaunting some cleavage in a silver tie-waist crop top layered under a black leather coat with furry sleeves and lapels, and Tucker is looking dapper as well in a suit. They’re wearing matching curly hairstyles, too!

Sightseeing In Paris

The Princess Switch star also shows off a fall-chic outfit in another slide, consisting of a leather coat and bucket hat, while touring the Catacombs of Paris. She’s sporting the same coat in another photo from the dump where she’s posing with Tucker in a blue puffer jacket and baseball cap, with the Eiffel Tower in the far distance.

Elsewhere in the carousel, there’s a (mandatory) closer shot of the iconic Tower and some other picturesque spots, along with a super-cute doggo wearing shades.

Another Sexy Look For CFDA Fashion Awards

Earlier this month, Hudgens sent temperatures soaring when she attended the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in a very sensual lingerie look by Vera Wang. The brand shared a photo on Instagram captioned, “What a great plus one! Girls just wanna have fun. XXV Actress Vanessa Hudgens wore custom #VeraWangHAUTE to the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York. She chose a custom light ivory silk organza off the shoulder trench coat, black stretch cupro floor length skirt and black bra top covered in hand placed lace. Styled by @jasonbolden.” Gorgeous!

