Carmen Carrera Stuns In See-Through Lingerie

Carmen Carrera is stunning in sheer white lingerie for a figure-flaunting share on social media. The 37-year-old transgender TV star and activist delighted her Instagram followers this week by posting underwear shots, also using the upload to introduce a friend. Carmen was posing with her new dog, and a lengthy caption showed that she's delighted with the pup she rescued. Fans got Carmen's sizzling figure and an adorable pooch moment. The Honey Birdette influencer, best known for starring on Ru Paul's Drag Race, made it a feminine and curvy affair, also rocking 2022's biggest see-through trend.