Carmen Carrera Stuns In See-Through Lingerie

Carmen Carrera
Shutterstock | 1296406

Entertainment
Geri Green

Carmen Carrera is stunning in sheer white lingerie for a figure-flaunting share on social media. The 37-year-old transgender TV star and activist delighted her Instagram followers this week by posting underwear shots, also using the upload to introduce a friend. Carmen was posing with her new dog, and a lengthy caption showed that she's delighted with the pup she rescued. Fans got Carmen's sizzling figure and an adorable pooch moment. The Honey Birdette influencer, best known for starring on Ru Paul's Drag Race, made it a feminine and curvy affair, also rocking 2022's biggest see-through trend.

The Latest

Alexandra Daddario Looks Stunning In A One-Shoulder Mini Dress

Salma Hayek Looks Smokin' In Fiery Red Dress

All About Kaley Cuoco's Sister Briana Cuoco

Elizabeth Hurley, 57, Wows In Skimpy Bikini

UFC's Mackenzie Dern Shows Off Her Twerking Skills

Stuns In Sheer Lingerie

Carmen Carrera
Wikimedia | Tsui

Posting for her 600,000+ followers, Carmen shared three photos. She opened all smiles and posing indoors.

Showing off her flat stomach and bombshell curves, the reality star wowed as she braved a very sheer and embellished white lingerie two-piece. Rocking suspenders for a sexy finish, the blonde drew attention to her assets and her toned waistline, but there were aww vibes, too, as she held up her four-legged friend.

Carmen was beautifully made up as she rocked a matte foundation finish complete with warming blush. She also sported a glossy and nude lip while flashing her pearly whites and wearing her light locks down and curled around her shoulders.

Entertainment

Kate Beckinsale Stuns In See-Through Nightie

By Geri Green

With Her Cute Pup

In a caption, Carrera wrote:

"Just wanted to take some time out and say how proud I am of this little pup. 🐶When she came into my life she was extremely sick and I spent so much time reversing the effects of the abandonment from her previous caretaker."

"I was constantly in and out of the animal hospital. She was so sick & malnourished. Slowly but surely, she recovered back to full health and was able to grow stronger than ever," she added.

Miley Cyrus Wows In See-Through Tank Top

Gal Gadot Stuns In See-Through White Top

Says Stop Being Selfish

The New Jersey native continued:

"If you’ve ever had a dog in your life, you realize how much they depend on us. 💯 We can get so consumed with our own selfish pursuits and self-centered needs, but we should never fall short of our responsibility to the animals we choose to keep in our life."

Fans have left over 13,000 likes. Also dropping a like was model Iskra Lawrence.

Snapped Up By Honey Birdette

Carmen has been proving her endorsement potential. This fall, she's made headlines for being signed by luxury underwear brand Honey Birdette. For more from Carmen, give her Instagram a follow.

Read Next

Must Read

Sarah Hyland Goes Retro In Skimpy Bikini

Sarah Hyland Is ‘In Heaven’ While In A Bikini

Miley Cyrus Wows In See-Through Tank Top

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Sizzles In Cutout Swimsuit

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.