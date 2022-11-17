Mackenzie Dern is giving rapper Cardi B a run for her money on the twerking front. The UFC star has been enjoying beachy moments as she spends a little time away from the gym - she's fresh from an Instagram update which included fresh air and see-saw time, plus plenty of home and club twerking. Dern, 29, posted for her rising following five days ago, also ensuring that her mash-up video post included a little bikini action. Fans are loving it and have left the Arizona native over 43,000 likes.
UFC's Mackenzie Dern Shows Off Her Twerking Skills
Showing How It's Done
The Jiu-Jitsu-trained star delighted her 1 million followers five days ago. Posting from her Brazil base, Mackenzie opened with a quick and gorgeous beach shot as she rocked a long sarong and went backless.
Things quickly turned more active, as the video included a blue-lit scene with Mackenzie and a female friend dropping it low for some twerking. The MMA fighter rocked tight white pants and a skimpy black crop top as she flaunted her figure. A third female then joined in the antics.
Fun In The Sun
The video, which also included a kitchen twerking session, further featured Mackenzie and her pals outdoors, plus night-time scenes and selfies. Mackenzie shared a beach shot where she hugged a female friend. In a caption, she wrote: "Só alguns momentos inesquecíveis, o resto não dar para postar 😅❤️🇧🇷."
Landing Cell Phone Deal
Mackenzie is seemingly very much in demand when it comes to brand partnerships. In a recent Instagram share, she shouted out OnePlus - while there was no #ad, it's quite likely that the post was an official deal. Mackenzie introduces her links to OnePlus in her IG bio.
"I’m loving my new @oneplus_usa Nord N300 5G. Can’t believe it gets a day’s power in half an hour! This has to be the best premium 5g phone at an affordable price," she wrote.
Living Her Best Life
Mackenzie regularly posts ring content, but she equally keeps her IG fans updated on her beach outings, eats, and promotional work. In October, she posted while holding chopsticks and enjoying a sushi dinner with friends. Mackenzie included some twerking action here, too. The BJJ World Champion is also busy promoting Bet Motion Brazil, alongside OnePlus. Mackenzie follows over 1,000 accounts on Instagram, including reality star Khloe Kardashian and former Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel. For more from Mackenzie, give her account a follow.