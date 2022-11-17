Shania Twain And Her Husband Frédéric Thiébaud Kiss And Gush About Each Other

In February, Shania Twain will release her sixth album, Queen Of Me, more than five years after her last record. The singer of the album, You're Still The One, makes the audacious decision to strip off her top for the album cover.

This video of Shania and her husband Fred acting affectionately toward one another has us in tears. Although it may seem like the couple has a perfect relationship, the reality is that they have experienced some heartbreak. Nevertheless, we are glad she decided to give love another chance and that it worked out for her.

They Look So Good Together

No one in the industry loves striped animal print more than our darling Shania, who constantly seeks ways to style it for any event. The country music icon is gradually shattering the stereotype that animal prints belong only on stage.

The singer dressed in a blazer and pants with zebra stripes for the interview, and of course, she looked amazing. She chose minimal makeup and her signature curled hairstyle. The singer momentarily kissed her husband, Fred, before asking which song from her album was his favorite. The singer also highlighted Fred's embarrassment when on stage in the video.

Quite The Love Story

Queen of Me Shania Twain Album Cover
Wikimedia | Adsy98

The romance between Shania Twain and her husband is special. The two separated from their respective spouses, Robert "Mutt" Lange and Marie-Anne Thiébaud, who was involved in an extramarital affair. The fact that Marie-Anne was also Shania's best friend and personal secretary seemingly made it sting even more. Lange and Shania's 14-year marriage ended in 2008, and the singer-songwriter quickly learned the heartbreaking reason for the former couple's breakup from Frédéric.

Thankfully, Shania and Frédéric could rely on one another throughout this trying time, and eventually, a relationship grew out of their friendship. After all these years, they still seem so much in love and waxing strong.

Back In Business

Shania fans are celebrating as she revealed that her new album Queen of Me will drop on February 3, 2023. Additionally, the country artist debuted a brand-new song titled Last Day of Summer. Twain is planning a tour that will take her to Europe and North America starting in April 2023 to promote the album.

Celebrating 25 Years Of 'Come On Over' Release

On Friday, the country-pop legend remembered her third studio album from 1997, which not only gave rise to the classic single Man! I Feel Like a Woman!,  but also broke numerous records in the music business.

25 years ago I released Come On Over... and because of your support, that album went on to become:⁠ ⁠ ⭐️ The biggest-selling studio album by a female artist of all time⁠ ⭐️ The best-selling country music album ever⁠ ⭐️ The biggest-selling album by a Canadian country artist⁠ ⁠ ...Crazy. I couldn’t even imagine that in my wildest dreams!! Thank you - Actually I should probably do something to celebrate it, right?? 💎

