Shania Twain And Her Husband Frédéric Thiébaud Kiss And Gush About Each Other

In February, Shania Twain will release her sixth album, Queen Of Me, more than five years after her last record. The singer of the album, You're Still The One, makes the audacious decision to strip off her top for the album cover.

This video of Shania and her husband Fred acting affectionately toward one another has us in tears. Although it may seem like the couple has a perfect relationship, the reality is that they have experienced some heartbreak. Nevertheless, we are glad she decided to give love another chance and that it worked out for her.

Keep reading to find out more.