Shania Twain, 57, Reveals Motivation Behind Her Nude Photoshoot Slathered In Mud For Her New Album

Shania Twain is making major headlines by stunning fans in a nude shoot while covered in mud. The iconic singer posed in the scandalous shoot to mark her new album. She has also proven a talking point for opening up on her decision to strip right down at 57, and fans are wanting every detail. Shania is building up the buzz with her new Queen of Me EP, and her interview with Talk Shop Live dished every detail of the flesh-flashing shoot promoting it all. Shania revealed that the record is all about being herself, and truthfully so. Perhaps why the "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" star decided to ditch her clothes.
Stripping Down At 57
Revealing that she hadn't had the chance to go nude earlier on in her career, Twain revealed: "I didn’t do it when I was younger so I’m going to do it now."
Twain added that she'd been massively insecure while growing up and in her teens; that she was "one of those teenagers that would never wear a bikini at the beach, for example."
Revealing What's Behind The Album
Shania also spoke of her new record, continuing:
"Queen of Me is all about being the boss of myself. And taking responsibility for what I put out there, what I project. And my truth, as I get older, which I wish I had this truth when I was younger, is just to feel less apologetic for how I am, how I look, less affected by other people’s criticism."
On Horseback, Too
Other shoots for Queen of Me have seen Shania in some clothes, with one image showing the star in a plunging, black braless number while confidently riding a black horse. Donning a matching black cowboy hat, the country music icon looked comfortable showing a hint of cleavage. Of her decision to show her body and embrace every perfection or imperfection, Shania noted the pressures from Hollywood bodies, these days.
"So I’m saying well, the heck with that. I didn’t do it when I was younger so I’m going to do it now. I’m going to feel and show that I feel comfortable in my own skin. So what I did was, I did a photo session naked with just mud," she further stated.
Comfortable In Her Skin
Shania's record will arrive February 3, 2023 via Republic Nashville.
"It was all about my own message to myself, and just saying, you know, it’s just time to feel comfortable in my own skin and share that with other people and just share those insecurities, shed that skin of insecurity," the country singer confirmed. For more, check out Shania's Instagram.