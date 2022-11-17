First Look At The Comedy '80 For Brady' Starring Tom Brady, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, And Sally Field

In an exclusive interview with People , the stars discussed their thoughts about 80 For Brady and what the movie meant to them. First, 83-year-old Lily noted that she is excited to be a part of the comedy movie. Speaking about Tom, she said she sees the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player as a son. "He's actually 40ish, which is a bit mind-boggling; he's the quarterback, and he is my son," she added.

Jane, who has previously worked with Lily on Grace and Frankie, said she was excited about their reunion in the upcoming movie. "Seven years with Lily on Grace and Frankie wasn't enough," she confessed.

On the other hand, Rita, who is 90, admitted that she loves football. Rita also said she loved that she worked with professional women with a great sense of humor. As for Sally, she was highly excited to work with three other ladies who are interested in sports. She added that she liked that older women are interested in sports.