'Outer Banks' Star Madelyn Cline Stuns In Thigh-High Slit Dress

Apart from confirming that there would be a Season 3 after the suspenseful Season 2 finish, Netflix has kept the show a mystery. However, a recent clip of the lead actress Madelyn Cline is going viral since she accidentally revealed Season 3 news.

Although nothing is confirmed yet on Netflix or the show's official accounts, the actress, who plays Sarah Cameron, unintentionally gave away the premiere date while on the red carpet for her most recent movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The actress announced that Season 3 had just been finished and was on its way. After answering a few more questions, she then reveals the exact date of release to be February 23.