'Outer Banks' Star Madelyn Cline Stuns In Thigh-High Slit Dress

Like many other stars who showed up on the red carpet of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Madelyn Cline also dressed to the nines for the movie premiere donning the luxurious fashion brand Versace, and she looked all shades of beautiful in that high-slit dress which further accentuated her form.

Swipe to see her outfit.

Madelyn Gets Bold With That High-Slit

Cline donned an ethereal green Versace dress with delicate details, including knotted fabric accents, a slightly ruched bodice that flowed into a lengthy train, and a thigh-high slit. She accessorized her long dress with a pair of revealing open-toe strappy heels and diamond earrings. Cline chose a bronzed makeup look with a nude lip, sculpted cheekbones, and winged eyeliner that furthered the illusion of a cat eye. Her platinum hair was styled in a wavy, flowing part along the middle.

Playing Whiskey In 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'

Close-up shot of Madelyn Cline smiling
Wikimedia | Mithoron

The Knives Out sequel is one of the year's most anticipated Netflix original movies. The star became prominent after being cast in the Netflix teen drama series Outer Banks. For the Knives Out follow-up, she plays Whiskey, Duke's girlfriend and YouTube channel assistant, alongside other heavyweights in the industry. The film is anticipated to be another box office smash and has a lengthy running time of 2 hours and 19 minutes. Are you joining us outside for this one?

She Once Found Love On Set

Outer Banks on Netflix brought the actress to the public's attention, but she also found love on set with her co-star Chase Strokes, as she revealed to Entertainment Tonight at the time;

“It’s cool to share this experience with your favorite people and also your favorite person…I feel very happy"

Although the couple didn't officially acknowledge their relationship until June 2020, dating rumors had already circulated when the show began streaming on Netflix in April 2020. A year or so later, a source told People that Stokes and Cline had broken up after spending the previous year and a half sharing several sweet moments, including walking the red carpet and accepting an award for Best Kiss. The former couple did, however, date for over two years.

'Outer Banks' Release Date Slip

Apart from confirming that there would be a Season 3 after the suspenseful Season 2 finish, Netflix has kept the show a mystery. However, a recent clip of the lead actress Madelyn Cline is going viral since she accidentally revealed Season 3 news.

Although nothing is confirmed yet on Netflix or the show's official accounts, the actress, who plays Sarah Cameron, unintentionally gave away the premiere date while on the red carpet for her most recent movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The actress announced that Season 3 had just been finished and was on its way. After answering a few more questions, she then reveals the exact date of release to be February 23.

