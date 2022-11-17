‘Would You Like Me To Seduce You?’: Jenna Dewan Dances On TikTok

Jenna Dewan has shown off her sexy firefighter side while delivering a fun, ante-upping dance on TikTok. The actress, dancer, and Dancing With the Stars alum continues to prove popular on the Gen Z platform, and a recent post has been turning heads. Uploading to her account amid recent red carpet headlines she made at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala, Jenna sizzled in a figure-hugging black firefighter outfit. Clearly, she was also out to seduce her followers.

"Give me a second to consider.., but do continue in the meantime," one fan replied.

A Seduction Game

Footage showed the Step Up star in an industrial kitchen setting, proving that Halloween isn't over as she went full dress-up. Jenna, ex-girlfriend to Channing Tatum, sizzled as she low-key flaunted her figure. She wore a fitted black firefighter shirt with NUNE written on it. She also donned a matching pair of pants, and a belt.

Dancing around and teasing the camera, Jenna showed off her gorgeous facial features while rocking a matte face of makeup. She also sported a bold lip, with her dark locks swept back and away from her face in a low bun. In a caption, she wrote: "How all my seductions begin."

Wows In Plunging Dress

Last weekend proved a headline-maker for Dewan, as she joined the slew of celebrities at the Baby2Baby Gala. Jenna rocked up in a plunging shimmery white gown with a tantalizing neckline, channeling an old-school Marilyn Monroe energy and getting plenty of likes for her choice. Shouting out her red carpet appearance, she told fans:

"BABY 2 BABY 🤍🤍🤍🤍Some fun before the most fun night for the most amazing charity 😇Always blown away by the work you do @baby2baby and I’m honored to be one of your angels and to have witnessed your magic first hand for years. You change the lives of families everywhere daily and now will be able to help even more."

Showing A Good Heart

In a separate share, the brunette asked her fans to dig into their pockets for the cause.

"Such an incredible night at the @Baby2baby Gala presented by @paulmitchell! 💖 Please join me in supporting my favorite nonprofit doing such important work for children across the country. Just $10 provides 100 diapers. Donate in the link attached now," she wrote. The gala was also attended by stars including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Jessica Alba.

Instagram Loves Her

Jenna is followed by 8.4 million on Instagram, where a bio also points towards her status as a mother. For more on Jenna Dewan, make sure you follow her account.

