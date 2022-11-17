'Yellowstone' Star Reveals How He Improvised One Of The Show's Most Heartbreaking Scenes

In years to come, Yellowstone will remain one of the world's most talked about American neo-Western drama television series. The series' director Taylor Sheridan began working on the production in 2013, and five years later, the first season hit the screens on June 20, 2018. Four more seasons later, the project is still making waves, receiving mostly positive reviews from critics.

Considering Yellowstone's highly talented cast members, it is not surprising to see the series achieve such incredible success. At different points, while filming, the experience and intellect of the cast and crew came into play. David Cleveland Brown confirmed this when he revealed he had to improvise in a heartbreaking scene featuring him and Kevin Costner.

Here are the details.

What To Know About 'Yellowstone' 

Comprising nine thrilling episodes, the series' first season finished airing in August 2018. Viewers were introduced to the Dutton family, whose legacy is jeopardized like never before amid shifting alliances and growing enemies. Nearly a year later, season two was released, giving fans a closer look at life on the Dutton Ranch.

In the third season, which began airing on June 21, 2020, the events were even more thrilling, ending with one of the bloodiest episodes of the series and one of the most brutal cliffhangers in recent TV memory. After season three ended, the fourth season began airing on November 7, 2021, ending after ten worthwhile episodes in January 2022. 

With season five airing its premiere on November 13, 2022, viewers now wait to see what the end will look like.

Who Are The Cast Members Of 'Yellowstone'?

Following Yellowstone's success, the cast members' careers have taken a step upward. Viewers saw the likes of famed actor Kevin Costner play the patriarch of the Dutton family, John Dutton III, Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Kelly Reilly as Bethany Dutton, David Cleavage Brown as Jason, and many more.

Other entertainment icons like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have graced the production's sequel 1883 with their presence, starring as James and Margaret Dutton, the great-great-grandparents of John Dutton III.

David Cleveland Brown Talks About His Time On The Show

David's role as Jason lasted until the end of season two, but even though his time on the show was not the longest, the actor said it was an amazing experience. During a Q&A session on social media, David described his time in Yellowstone as the highlight of his career. More than anything, he felt ecstatic working with the Hollywood star, Kevin Costner.

David Improvised One Of 'Yellowstone's Most Heartbreaking Scenes

During the social media Q&A, David spoke about a scene he shared with Kevin and how he changed it. According to the actor, it was the scene where his character, Jason, was first introduced to Kevin's character, John. In his words per Outsider:

"One scene I had with Costner, I reach out my hand to shake his, which wasn't in the script. I thought it would be fun since I know his next line was basically rejecting me."

Fortunately, even though David's gesture was not a part of the script, it made the final cut. It was perfect, as he and Kevin's characters were contrasting.

