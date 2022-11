The Las Vegas Raiders had something special going on with Ray Bisaccia. Everybody thought they'd keep him around once he took the reins of the team after the Jon Gruden fiasco, especially considering he had the trust and respect of the locker room.

However, in full Raiders fashion, they snubbed him in favor of former New England Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, who had been tied with an HC position for quite some time after a failed stint with the Denver Broncos.