Danica Patrick Shows Off Her Toned Legs In Mini Dress

Danica Patrick is stunning as she shows off her toned legs in a girly, thigh-skimming mini dress. The 40-year-old former NASCAR face put on a light-hearted display as she enjoyed a lawn moment recently - she shared the look for her Instagram following and has now gained over 14,000 likes for her share. Posting as she continues to make headlines for bravely revealing her breast implant removal, the former race car driver ditched the leathers and pants for a cute dress, and it was a 10 on the style front.
The gallery opened with Danica lifting up her dress as she modeled its black-on-pink printed design while outdoors and enjoying a candlelit lawn. The Wisconsin native was all legs as she stunned in her short-sleeved piece. She added cute white booties, drawing further attention to her legs.
Danica glammed up with a dewy face of makeup, sporting rosy blush and a bold red lip, as she wore her dark locks up and swept away from her face. She posed in a curtsy with her head slightly cocked to the side.
Also included was a close-up of the star in a waffle-textured bathrobe in white. Here, she posed winking, with an unusual lemon headpiece on. Further images showed Danica in selfie mode while in a shirt and pants look, enjoying precious moments with friends.
In a caption that gave away her location, Danica wrote: "Fun in the sun in Mexico! Yoga, dancing, drinking, and dressing up! 👗 🍋"
"You are a really charming woman," one adoring fan replied.
Danica had already hinted at the fun she's been having with a recent share. It opened with her in a plunging and cleavage-baring gown in bejeweled gold. Here, Danica brandished a matching cap as she wrote: "Nobody looks back on their life and remembers the nights they had plenty of sleep."
Earlier this year, Danica made the brave decision to open up about having her 2014-inserted breast implants removed.
"My surgery was at two-thirty in the afternoon, so home by five-ish," she told People. "After that, I mean, I took a pain pill when I went to bed, and I think I took one in the morning and that was it for pain pills other than two more Tylenol."
As to life without the implants, she added: "I actually didn't have to buy anything new," she says. "Sports bras, dresses, swimsuits, everything was the same."