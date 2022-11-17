Antonio Brown Faces Backlash After Sharing Private Message From Tom Brady

There's no doubt that Antonio Brown is one of the best and most impactful offensive players in recent NFL history.

He was the best wideout in the league at some point, as well as a beloved and respected player by the fans and the rest of the NFL community.

Unfortunately, it all went south when he left the Pittsburgh Steelers, and while some thought he was right about Mike Tomlin, Ben Roethlisberger, and the organization at that time, his actions over the past two years have taken a big toll on his reputation.