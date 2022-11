When people talk about Tom Brady, they usually refer to him as the greatest quarterback ever.

They use words like "accurate", "winner", "competitor", or "resilient".

In all honesty, "athletic", or "fast" aren't two words that usually show up when discussing his legacy. He's never had the strongest arm or the quickest legs in the league. In fact, he's rarely spotted out of the pocket and often looks like he's scrambling in slow motion.