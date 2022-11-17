Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Hailey Bieber have been partying it up at Watermelon Sugar singer Harry Styles' concert. The supermodel duo and Kendall Jenner's little sister Kylie quickly went viral in a video, proving a triple threat as they partied in L.A. Kendall made headlines by virtue of hitting up her ex's concert: the Alo Yoga ambassador dated the British singer briefly in 2013, with the couple lasting only three months.
Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, And Hailey Bieber Dance Together At Harry Styles’ Concert
Party Time At Harry Styles' Concert
Footage showed the 818 tequila founder and her billionaire sister joined by Hailey, wife to singer Justin Bieber. Kendall was flaunting her model figure in a tight, strappy, and low-cut top, with Hailey seen flaunting her toned abs in a partially sheer crop top and loose pants. Meanwhile, Kylie Cosmetics founder Kylie opted for a low-cut black top and chic blazer to match, adding statement dark shades for a slightly incognito finish.
The threesome was seen swaying along to Harry's stylings, all in a row, smiling, and 100% having fun.
Kendall 'Always Cared About Harry'
While everyone has moved on and British pop sensation Harry is now dating actress Olivia Wilde, fans are still picking apart Kendall's dealings with him nearly a decade ago. "They're rekindling their old romance and Kendall's so excited and happy about it. She's always cared about Harry," a source told People.
Of a reported 2016 date, a separate source told the media outlet: "Kendall was beaming all night. They're trying to spend time together again."
Kendall Running Her Empire
Elsewhere, Kendall is making headlines for continuing to enjoy immense success with her 818 tequila brand, which she launched in 2021.
“[For] almost 4 years I’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila. after dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING (🥳) ..3.5 years later i think we’ve done it! this is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and i can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do! @drink818 coming soon," she told her IG followers, as she announced the brand.
Kylie And Hailey Are Doing Great
Kylie, meanwhile, is running four brands alongside starring on her family's show. Hailey Bieber continues her grip on the brand space as she fronts labels including YSL and Levi's, plus runs her 2022-founded Rhode skincare line.