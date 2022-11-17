Lindsay Lohan's Husband Bader Shammas Popped The Question On The Set Of 'Falling For Christmas'

American actress Lindsay Lohan has had an incredible journey since she forayed into the entertainment industry. However, away from the spotlight, the Hollywood star has been through a lot, especially in her love life. Many once hoped to see her walk down the aisle with her former partner, Russian businessman Egor Tarabasov. However, everything turned into a disaster shortly after he popped the question.

Now, the actress has put the past behind her and is enjoying a happy marriage with the love of her life, financier Bader Shammas. Despite how popular Lindsay is, due to her many achievements in entertainment, many are still oblivious to the circumstances surrounding her romance. Here are the details of Lindsay and Bader's love story, including how they got engaged while filming a Christmas movie.