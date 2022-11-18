Indya Moore Sizzles In See-Through Diamond Crop Top At Swarovski Party

The Magic Hour alum stunned and dripped beauty in her gorgeous ensemble. The 27-year-old was the cynosure of all eyes when she arrived on the red carpet at a Swarovski party at The Mark in New York. The Magic Hour star drew attention as she donned a see-through diamond crop top which showed off her toned midriff and cleavage.

The outfit was paired with a black maxi skirt that had cutout patterns on both sides. Also, the cutouts flashed her skin and drew attention to her flawless skin. In another slide, the actress layered white faux fur over her arms.

Her curly hair was neatly styled and she complemented the look with a black silhouette. It's no doubt that this figure-flaunting look thrilled her fans, as they sent in lots of lovely reactions.