Indya Moore Sizzles In See-Through Diamond Crop Top At Swarovski Party

American actress Indya Moore has gained lots of reactions for stunning in a see-through diamond crop top. The Queen&Slim star has been making headlines for looking so classy at the Swarovski party. Although the Spot actress is always giving funky fashion styles, this particular one is the bomb.

Shine Bright Like A Diamond!

The Magic Hour alum stunned and dripped beauty in her gorgeous ensemble. The 27-year-old was the cynosure of all eyes when she arrived on the red carpet at a Swarovski party at The Mark in New York. The Magic Hour star drew attention as she donned a see-through diamond crop top which showed off her toned midriff and cleavage.

The outfit was paired with a black maxi skirt that had cutout patterns on both sides. Also, the cutouts flashed her skin and drew attention to her flawless skin. In another slide, the actress layered white faux fur over her arms.

Her curly hair was neatly styled and she complemented the look with a black silhouette. It's no doubt that this figure-flaunting look thrilled her fans, as they sent in lots of lovely reactions.

Moore Describes Her Character In The Pose As A Reflection Of Her Childhood

Indya Moore
Shutterstock | 1296406

The One star who enjoys flaunting her love for fashion on Instagram played the character of Angel Evangelista in The Pose. The character portrays a transgender model and a sex worker. However, Moore revealed that her role in The Pose was a reflection of her childhood. 

In an interview with Porter Magazine, Moore disclosed that the character of Angel Evangelista is similar to what she experienced as a child.

"I think our society underplays the level of trauma that the trans folks experience as kids. It was a reflection because reading that script, I was like, wow, I went through this," The Seven Universe Future Star said.

Moore Disclosed That She Experienced Sex Trafficking 

For the actress, growing up wasn't a bed of roses. At the age of 14, the Aquaman And The Lost actress left her parent's home and went into foster care. This was because her parents were transphobic.

The A Babysitter's Guide To Monster Hunting star also revealed that she was sex trafficked for a year. As a young person then, it was hard to understand the situation at the time.

Moore Is Transgender

The movie star has identified as transgender and non-binary. More so, Moore has become one of the most visible transgender people in the entertainment industry.

Similarly, she has used her social media platforms to build her image and also dispel myths about heterosexual men's attraction to trans women. 

