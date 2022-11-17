Lourdes Leon flaunts her figure in a sheer bodysuit as she rocks this year's scandalous see-through trend. The 26-year-old model, actress, and daughter to Grammy winner Madonna continues to climb the fashion ranks, as we see with her recent attendance at an event hosted by the Mugler brand, which she fronts. Lourdes was unveiled last year as a promo face for the iconic designer, adored by the likes of Kim Kardashian. Now, she's joined by rapper Megan Thee Stallion in being faces of the brand. Lourdes was all curves in her look and she made sure to post the outfit to Instagram.
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit
The Latest
Sizzles In Sheer Bodysuit
Photos showed Lourdes posing confidently in a skintight and structured bodysuit in black.
Going sleeveless and strappy, the star drew attention to her assets and waistline as she modeled a skimpy, low-cut bodysuit with both opaque and sheer fabrics. The number also showed off her many tattoos. Striped detailing on the torso showcased Lourdes' trim waist, with the same deal going down the legs showcasing her fit figure from head to toe. Lourdes opted for a heavy cross necklace shouting out her mother's iconic 80's style. She also rocked strappy black high heels to elongate her frame.
Lourdes opted for her locks worn down and straight, plus a full and blush-heavy face of makeup complete with a rosy lip to flaunt her plump pout.
Killing It For Mugler
Lourdes further drew attention to her facial features via heavy eyeshadow and a dark brow. She posed with one hand on her hip, although a fan moment did see her pouting as she threw out the peace sign with both hands. The fan account documenting the look wrote: "Lourdes Leon at the Mugler Couturissime Exhibition in New York 🤍."
No Specific Goals
Lourdes has opened up about her career as the child of a celebrity who has become famous in her own right.
"I don’t have a specific goal. I probably should. Financially, modeling is a smart decision. I enjoy being very hands-on on with the campaigns I do, so that I’m not just modeling, per se. I dance, I have a very specific sense of style, and I’m interested in aesthetics, so I like to incorporate all those parts of myself into my projects," she told Interview Mag.
Celebrity Followers
Lourdes is followed by 420,000 accounts on Instagram. Celebrities following her include reality star Lisa Rinna, Netflix star Bella Thorne, plus Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola Grace Consuelos.