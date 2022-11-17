Sarah Hyland Is ‘In Heaven’ While In A Bikini

Sarah Hyland is showing off a little piece of "heaven" while also flaunting her sensational figure in a skimpy bikini. The former sitcom star and Love Island host has been enjoying major downtime by jetting out on a luxurious vacation with her husband Wells Adams. Sarah has been keeping fans updated on both her Instagram and her TikTok, and it was on the latter platform that a recent video offered a walk-through of the couple's travels. Sarah opened her video with "HIS" and "HERS" luggage labels, then showed off her five-star hotel perks.

Stuns On Vacation

Sarah and Wells are out in the Fari Islands of The Maldives. The Modern Family alum took fans from her plane arrival to her hotel - showing off the swanky digs, plus arrival drinks.

Sarah also included her activities, which seem to be largely beach-set. She shared moments where she and her beau were chilling with food or drink, and their top-tier hotel room. While the actress traveled in sweats and wore her eyeglasses, she quickly upped the ante by stripping down to a skimpy bikini, showing off her slim waist, toned legs, and rock-hard abs.

In a caption, she revealed that the travels are her honeymoon, stating: "In heaven at @patinamaldives #maldives #honeymoon #honey #hon #wife #newlymarried #vacation #beach #bride #grooming #marriage #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #HavaianasLivreDeCliches."

He Says She's Like Wonder Woman

Sarah Hyland
Wikimedia | Martin H.

Sarah and Bachelor Nation star Wells got engaged in 2019, but the pandemic put their wedding plans on hold. Wells has also made headlines for opening up on Sarah, where he referenced her health troubles.

“Imagine having a vital organ replaced. Imagine having 16 surgeries, going to hundreds of doctors visits and taking thousands of pills. Imagine losing crazy weight because of dialysis, medication side effects and stress," he shared.

Sarah suffers from kidney dysplasia and is a transplant survivor.

So Much Praise

Wells continued: "Then imagine, having to do it all over again. This time keeping it quiet while you recovered, all while trolls on the internet judged you for your appearance," adding:

"Oh, and throw in filming the funniest show on TV and executive producing and starring in a movie … and never breaking down. Never losing it. I know Gal Gadot is Wonder Woman on film, but Sarah is the real-life version.”

Living Her Best Life

Since ending her sitcom days in April 2020, Sarah has moved onto reality television and is also an entrepreneur. For more, check out her Instagram.

