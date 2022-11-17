Sarah Hyland Is ‘In Heaven’ While In A Bikini

Sarah and Wells are out in the Fari Islands of The Maldives. The Modern Family alum took fans from her plane arrival to her hotel - showing off the swanky digs, plus arrival drinks.

Sarah also included her activities, which seem to be largely beach-set. She shared moments where she and her beau were chilling with food or drink, and their top-tier hotel room. While the actress traveled in sweats and wore her eyeglasses, she quickly upped the ante by stripping down to a skimpy bikini, showing off her slim waist, toned legs, and rock-hard abs.

In a caption, she revealed that the travels are her honeymoon, stating: "In heaven at @patinamaldives #maldives #honeymoon #honey #hon #wife #newlymarried #vacation #beach #bride #grooming #marriage #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #HavaianasLivreDeCliches."