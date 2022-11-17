Sarah Hyland Is ‘In Heaven’ While In A Bikini

Sarah Hyland is showing off a little piece of "heaven" while also flaunting her sensational figure in a skimpy bikini. The former sitcom star and Love Island host has been enjoying major downtime by jetting out on a luxurious vacation with her husband Wells Adams. Sarah has been keeping fans updated on both her Instagram and her TikTok, and it was on the latter platform that a recent video offered a walk-through of the couple's travels. Sarah opened her video with "HIS" and "HERS" luggage labels, then showed off her five-star hotel perks.