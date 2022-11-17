Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Curves In Sultry Swimsuit

Nicole shared her Day of the Dead outfit with her fans on Instagram. The celebration of the Dead, a long tradition of Mexico, is held on the 1st and 2nd of November each year. For the celebration, Nicole looked unrecognizable in the costume she chose to don for the day.
The star stunned with her skull-like makeup, green contacts, and elaborate gold headpiece. Large red and pink flowers adorned her crown, finishing off her outfit. Nicole sported a gorgeous plunging neckline, long sleeves, and black lace flowery dress. She posed for several pictures showcasing her amazing sense of style. Fans were undoubtedly amused with the pictures as they complemented her in the comments.
so cool that a tradition so special to us in Mexico resonates so much with people everywhere, it’s all about remembering and celebrating the people who made us who we are 💕 this is gorgeous
One wrote.