Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Curves In Sultry Swimsuit

Nicole Scherzinger has been slaying in bikinis all year long, relaxing by the poolside or taking many trips to the tropics with her boyfriend. She effortlessly rocks them all while flaunting her beautiful form. Nicole ignited social media as usual with a recent swimsuit shot while revealing her favorite way to unwind; taking an ice bath.

Showcasing Her Assets

The 44-year-old, who spends an enormous amount of time keeping fit, displayed her toned body in a beige swimsuit with super-high legs and a busty keyhole cut-out while teasing her cleavage. In other pictures, Nicole appeared to be basking in the sun while flaunting more of her strappy swimwear, raising her arms high.

Her skin glowed as she posed in the sun, adding her signature effect to the image. Nicole had no makeup on and her long black hair was pulled back into a messy bun. She finished her look with circular sunglasses.

Celebrating The Day Of The Dead

Nicole shared her Day of the Dead outfit with her fans on Instagram. The celebration of the Dead, a long tradition of Mexico, is held on the 1st and 2nd of November each year. For the celebration, Nicole looked unrecognizable in the costume she chose to don for the day.

The star stunned with her skull-like makeup, green contacts, and elaborate gold headpiece. Large red and pink flowers adorned her crown, finishing off her outfit. Nicole sported a gorgeous plunging neckline, long sleeves, and black lace flowery dress. She posed for several pictures showcasing her amazing sense of style. Fans were undoubtedly amused with the pictures as they complemented her in the comments.

so cool that a tradition so special to us in Mexico resonates so much with people everywhere, it’s all about remembering and celebrating the people who made us who we are 💕 this is gorgeous

One wrote.

What's Next For Nicole In Her Musical Career?

Close-up of Nicole Scherzinger smiling
Wikimedia | Toglenn

Nicole rose to popularity with her musical group The Pussycat Dolls in the early 2000s before going and recording two albums, but the 43-year-old singer has not released any of her music since 2016. This year, she collaborated with the Titanium hitmaker David Guetta on dance single The Drop, which was released in June and has had over 6 million views since then. Could Nicole be preparing to shower us with more hits?

Her Secret To Maintaining Her Form

Every time Scherzinger displays her stunning physique, it makes us wonder if she is truly the age she claims to be. Maintaining that level of beauty takes a lot of effort because she places a premium on balance in her diet. She tells NowToLove that she occasionally indulges in some of her favorite vices - but only occasionally.

"I'm also very much about eating what you want, within moderation. You've got to enjoy yourself, right?"

