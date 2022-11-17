Lizzo Sends 2022 Emmy Dress On Request From A TikTok User

Being a celebrity comes with upsides and downsides. For the latter, famous individuals have to deal with their business being broadcast, hence depriving them of a certain level of privacy. On the other hand, being a celebrity comes with having so many fans, who are supportive and encouraging. Some of these fans go as far as keeping up with their favorite stars' day to day activities.

To repay these supporters for their love and consistency, some celebrities surprise the fans with visits, gifts, etc. Recently, American singer and rapper Lizzo, joined the list of such celebrities after she gifted a TikToker the designer dress she wore to one of her biggest events.

Here are the details of what happened.