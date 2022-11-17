Meet The Real Families Of The '1883' Cast

When the neo-Western drama series Yellowstone began airing on Paramount+ network on June 20, 2018, viewers could not take their eyes off the screen. For the next couple of years, the new plot that followed each season was even more thrilling. Then, in 2021, the series prequel, 1883, was also released on the Paramount+ network. 1883 follows the Dutton family as they flee poverty in Tennessee and embark on a journey to seek a better future in Montana.

The series was star-studded, comprising some of the entertainment industry's most notable figures making cameos and taking on major roles. After ten episodes in the first season, viewers could not have been more excited to watch some of their favorites showcase their acting prowess. However, months after season one ended, the cast members are focused on other things, including their families.

Let's meet the real families of the 1883 cast members.

Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson

In 1883, Tom and Rita made guest appearances as General George Gordon Meade and Carolyn, respectively. In real life, the duo is one of America's most cherished couples. The lovebirds first crossed paths while filming the 1985 comedy Volunteers, and not long after, they became romantically involved. After dating for a while, Tom and Rita tied the knot in 1988. 

Over three decades later, the pair are still together and are doting parents to two grown-up sons, Chester and Truman. Besides their sons, Tom is also a loving father to his eldest son, Colin, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Samantha Lewes. 

Entertainment

Faith Hill And Tim McGraw

Faith and Tim played the roles of Margaret and James Dutton in 1883. Away from the camera, the county music power couple has been married for nearly thirty years. Their long-term marriage has yielded three beautiful daughters, Gracie, an actress, Maggie, a sustainability degree holder, and Audrey, an aspiring actress and model.

Billy Bob Thornton 

Wikimedia | Chin tin tin

Guest starring in 1883 as Marshal Jim Courtright, Billy joins the list of actors to have had the most marriages. He has tied the knot six times and has gone through a divorce five times. His first marriage was to Melissa Lee Gatlin between 1978-1980, his second to Toni Lawrence lasted from 1986-1988, and his third to Cynda Williams spanned two years from 1990-1992. 

Billy's fourth and fifth marriages were to Pietra Dawn and Angelina Jolie, lasting from 1993-1997 and 1999-2003, respectively. Then, in 2014, he married Connie Angland and welcomed a daughter, Bella, with her.

Isabel May

Isabel took on the role of Elsa Dutton in 1883. In real life, not much is known about her personal affairs or family, however, she was once rumored to be dating Barrett Carnahan, her former co-star from Alexa & Katie. The pair seems to have parted ways.

Eric Nelson 

1883 would not be the same without Eric, who played Elsa's love interest, Ennis. Away from the camera and into his love life, Eric enjoys a happy marriage with his wife, actress Santy Reid. The couple exchanged wedding vows in 2013. Nine years later, they are parents to two kids, Molly and Mick.

LaMonica Garrett

Starring as Thomas, the man who helps the Dutton family on the cross-country journey, LaMonica is a proud family man. He has been married to fellow movie star Mina Ivanova since 2017, and they have one son, born in 2019.

Sam Elliott 

Sam added to his movie portfolio when he played Shea Brennan in 1883. In real life, the actor is happily married to award-winning actress Katherine Ross. The lovebirds have been husband and wife since 1984 and are loving parents to their beautiful daughter, Cleo.

