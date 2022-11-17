When the neo-Western drama series Yellowstone began airing on Paramount+ network on June 20, 2018, viewers could not take their eyes off the screen. For the next couple of years, the new plot that followed each season was even more thrilling. Then, in 2021, the series prequel, 1883, was also released on the Paramount+ network. 1883 follows the Dutton family as they flee poverty in Tennessee and embark on a journey to seek a better future in Montana.

The series was star-studded, comprising some of the entertainment industry's most notable figures making cameos and taking on major roles. After ten episodes in the first season, viewers could not have been more excited to watch some of their favorites showcase their acting prowess. However, months after season one ended, the cast members are focused on other things, including their families.

Let's meet the real families of the 1883 cast members.