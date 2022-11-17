Important 'Sherlock' Characters That Didn't Make It Into 'Enola Holmes'

The mystery movie Enola Holmes first hit the screens in 2020, featuring Millie Bobby Brown as the title character; the teenage sister of the already-famous Victorian-era detective Sherlock Holmes. The story revolves around Enola's journey to London to search for her missing mother. However, she ends up on a thrilling adventure, pairing up with a runaway lord as they try to solve a mystery that threatens the country.

Two years after Enola Holmes hit the screens, Enola Holmes 2 came out with a bang. Viewers saw the introduction of two new characters from the Sherlock Holmes novels, Dr. John Watson, played by Himesh Patel, and Moriarty, played by Sharon Duncan-Brewster. Following the introduction of these characters from the books, viewers are curious about other Sherlock characters that didn't make it to Enola Holmes. Here are the details of such characters.