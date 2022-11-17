Important 'Sherlock' Characters That Didn't Make It Into 'Enola Holmes'

The mystery movie Enola Holmes first hit the screens in 2020, featuring Millie Bobby Brown as the title character; the teenage sister of the already-famous Victorian-era detective Sherlock Holmes. The story revolves around Enola's journey to London to search for her missing mother. However, she ends up on a thrilling adventure, pairing up with a runaway lord as they try to solve a mystery that threatens the country.

Two years after Enola Holmes hit the screens, Enola Holmes 2 came out with a bang. Viewers saw the introduction of two new characters from the Sherlock Holmes novels, Dr. John Watson, played by Himesh Patel, and Moriarty, played by Sharon Duncan-Brewster. Following the introduction of these characters from the books, viewers are curious about other Sherlock characters that didn't make it to Enola Holmes. Here are the details of such characters.

Mary Morstan

The Mary Morstan character was first heard of in The Signs of the Four, the second Sherlock Holmes novel by British writer Sir. Arthur Conan Doyle. In the book, Mary lived as a governess and sought the services of Sherlock to solve a case involving her father and a series of pearls. 

While solving the case, Mary becomes attracted to Sherlock's best friend, Dr. John Watson, and the pair would eventually get married. Now, considering that Dr. John's character has made it to Enola Holmes, viewers have speculated that Mary might be introduced to the movie in the near future.

Irene Adler

Irene is one of the most notable characters from the Sherlock Holmes series. A former opera singer and actress, she was featured in the July 1891 novel A Scandal In Bohemia. In the book, Irene outsmarts Sherlock and evades his traps even though she is not technically a criminal and bears no malice toward the detective.

Following their ordeal, Sherlock develops a ton of respect and admiration for Irene. However, the pair were never romantically linked in the series, but the detective referred to her as "The Woman."

Mrs. Hudson 

Another fictional character, Mrs. Hudson, was the landlady of 221B Baker Street, the London residence in which Sherlock lived. Mrs. Hudson appeared in many of the Sherlock Holmes stories, though her appearances were generally brief, and little information was given about the character.

Over the years, she has been made a more prominent character in multiple Sherlock adaptations. As such, viewers are hoping to see Mrs. Hudson someday in Enola Holmes as part 2 of the movie gave fans the first glimpse at 221B Baker Street.

Sebastian Moran

In the novel series, Sebastian, who first appeared in the short story, The Adventure of the Empty House, was Sherlock's enemy. The latter once described him as "the second most dangerous man in London" behind his employer, Professor Moriarty. Now, with the introduction of Moriarty in Enola Holmes 2, viewers might be seeing the Sebastian character in the future.

The Baker Street Irregulars

The fictional characters appeared in three Sherlock Holmes stories — two novels and one short story. Led by a boy called Wiggins, they served as intelligence agents employed by Sherlock to run errands and track down information. In Enola Holmes 2, Sherlock realizes that he could use some help from time to time. Consequently, the introduction of The Baker Street Irregulars may not be impossible in the future.

Why Nobody Owns The Sherlock Holmes Character Rights

In 1930, Sir Arthur passed away, but since then, most of his famous works and stories about Sherlock Holmes have lived on. Moreover, those stories have benefited his heirs for decades, thanks to copyright law. Whenever someone wanted to write a story or film about Sherlock Holmes, the Doyle estate would collect a fee. 

However, in 2014, a legal ruling announced that the Sherlock Holmes character and his companions penned by Sir. Arthur were finally free. The legal case that settled the claim rested on an interesting issue — whether a copyright claim can persist on a character even if the works depicting that character have fallen out of copyright.

At the end of the lawsuit filed by Leslie S. Klinger, lawyer and editor of The New Annotated Sherlock Holmes, against the Conan Doyle Estate, the judge ruled that the Sherlock Holmes character be placed in the public domain.

