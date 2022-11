The Euphoria actress displayed her sexy, feminine side in this elegant YSL black dress which featured a lacy skirt and a low back cut with black chiffon at the front.

She paired the look with black strappy heels that showed off her insanely hot legs as she struck a pose while staring fiercely into the camera. Z, as she's fondly called, wore her long tresses in loose curls as they fell softly against her perfectly chiseled face.

Her smoky eye makeup, finished with a touch of shimmer, shines brightly on her eyelid even though this iconic picture is black and white. Zoey Grossman gushed about the model as she dropped the picture on her Instagram.

"🖤 Queen Z 🖤 @zendaya being an actual supermodel again for @elleusa in @ysl styled by @natasharoyt hair @larryjarahims makeup @officialsheiks."