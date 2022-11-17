Carmen Electra Teases 'Baywatch' Fans With Tantalizing Bikini Throwback Video

The footage, largely slow-mo, showed Carmen on her back or underwater as she topped up her tan while bathing. Glistening wet, the Ohio-born star wowed in a skimpy, electric green bikini that left little to the imagination. She showed off her ample assets, tiny waist, and chiseled abs.

Carmen afforded a sexy finish, but the splashing was carefree. She waved her arms around in the ocean, also arching her back in some moments. The blonde was, of course, posting footage from 1998 movie Baywatch: White Thunder at Glacier Bay.

In a caption, Carmen wrote: "Who remembers this? ❣️ Tag your #baywatch friends in the comments 🌊."