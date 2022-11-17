Carmen Electra Teases 'Baywatch' Fans With Tantalizing Bikini Throwback Video

Carmen Electra
Shutterstock | 64736

Entertainment
Geri Green

Carmen Electra is bringing White Thunder in a sizzling, ocean-set bikini throwback as she reminds fans of her Baywatch era. The model and actress, who has made 2022 headlines for turning 50, took it way back to the old school as she updated her TikTok recently. While Carmen is largely followed on her Instagram, she is building up a fanbase on the Gen Z platform. Carmen showed off her iconic curves in a tiny bikini while splashing about the water, also asking fans if they could remember the moment shown.

The Latest

Lindsay Lohan's Husband Bader Shammas Popped The Question On The Set Of 'Falling For Christmas'

Lizzo Sends 2022 Emmy Dress On Request From A TikTok User

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, And Hailey Bieber Dance Together At Harry Styles’ Concert

Could The Yankees Land Superstar Justin Verlander?

Antonio Brown Faces Backlash After Sharing Private Message From Tom Brady

Can Fans Remember This?

Carmen Electra
Wikimedia | Juan Pablo Arancibia Medina

The footage, largely slow-mo, showed Carmen on her back or underwater as she topped up her tan while bathing. Glistening wet, the Ohio-born star wowed in a skimpy, electric green bikini that left little to the imagination. She showed off her ample assets, tiny waist, and chiseled abs.

Carmen afforded a sexy finish, but the splashing was carefree. She waved her arms around in the ocean, also arching her back in some moments. The blonde was, of course, posting footage from 1998 movie Baywatch: White Thunder at Glacier Bay.

In a caption, Carmen wrote: "Who remembers this? ❣️ Tag your #baywatch friends in the comments 🌊."

Entertainment

Kate Beckinsale Stuns In See-Through Nightie

By Geri Green

Her 'Baywatch' Audition

Carmen starred in the iconic beach-set series Baywatch from 1997-1998. She also returned for the franchise's movie in 2003. Speaking to People as she recalled auditioning for the show, Carmen revealed:

“I walked in, I knew I was going to read dialogue, so I had my scene ready. David Hasselhoff was in the room with the producers,” adding:

"The reading went well. After that they said, okay, here’s a red bathing suit. Go try it on and come back into the room. And to be honest with you, I had no idea, because I was wearing like leggings when I went to the audition. And I didn’t shave my legs that morning. I had no idea. I’m like, oh my God, I’m so embarrassed!”

Miley Cyrus Wows In See-Through Tank Top

Gal Gadot Stuns In See-Through White Top

Taking It Too Fast

Of her famous beach run, one also made iconic by costar Pamela Anderson, Carmen continued:

“When I first started the show, I was running [full speed]. They said, ‘No, slow down.’ So, you just kind of end up in this moment.”

OnlyFans Account

Earlier this year, Carmen made headlines for joining adult platform OnlyFans. She now regularly promotes her presence on OF on Instagram. She called the decision to sign up a "no brainer," per People.

Read Next

Must Read

Miley Cyrus Wows In See-Through Tank Top

Lindsay Lohan Stuns In Sheer Corset

Kate Hudson Stuns In See-Through Sequin Dress

Kelsey Asbille Wows In See-Through Dress At 'Yellowstone' Event

Gal Gadot Stuns In A Bikini Poolside

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.