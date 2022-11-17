Larsa Pippen Stuns In See-Through Lace Bodysuit

The photo showed Larsa resting on one arm and posing amid pristine white bedsheets, also backed by funky wall artwork. The Real Housewives of Miami star was big-time showing off her hourglass figure, this as she modeled a long-sleeved and embellished black bodysuit.

Opting for sheer fabrics as she flashed a little chest, Larsa also showed off a flawless makeup look, one complete with matte foundation and bronzer. The jewelry designer added in a perfect catwing eyeliner look and pink eyeshadow, plus a rosy lip flaunting her plump pout.

"The smoke got me talking' in Dutch," she wrote.