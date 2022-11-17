Larsa Pippen has been upping the ante as she flaunts her figure in a sheer and lingerie-style bodysuit. The reality star and Larsa Marie founder thrilled her Instagram followers in a recent share, one seeing her lounging around her bed and showing off her killer curves. Larsa posted for her 4.5 million followers last week, this as her following continues to rise. The ex to NBA icon Scottie Pippen was pure fire as she lay on her side, showing off her curvy hips and hints of her toned legs, with fans leaving her over 24,000 likes. Larsa even threw in a snappy caption.
Larsa Pippen Stuns In See-Through Lace Bodysuit
Sizzles While Going Sheer
The photo showed Larsa resting on one arm and posing amid pristine white bedsheets, also backed by funky wall artwork. The Real Housewives of Miami star was big-time showing off her hourglass figure, this as she modeled a long-sleeved and embellished black bodysuit.
Opting for sheer fabrics as she flashed a little chest, Larsa also showed off a flawless makeup look, one complete with matte foundation and bronzer. The jewelry designer added in a perfect catwing eyeliner look and pink eyeshadow, plus a rosy lip flaunting her plump pout.
"The smoke got me talking' in Dutch," she wrote.
Popular On OnlyFans
Larsa has multiple avenues of cash, not limited to her reality appearances, Larsa Marie brand, and six-figure deal with clothing brand Pretty Little Thing. She's also on adult platform OnlyFans, known for hosting stars including rapper Cardi B and model Jordyn Woods.
In 2021, Larsa announced her join, telling fans: "I don't care what anyone says. Every woman can love and live on her own terms. Welcome to my OnlyFans, a really fun way to get to know the real me and for me to interact one on one with my true fans!"
Empowering Women
The former BFF to Kim Kardashian added: "It's got behind the scenes of my wild life, me showing off my personal favorite swimsuits and lingerie, and live chats and personal DM's where we get to talk." She then reached out to other women, continuing:
"I want to show all women all over the world no matter where they are in life they can be sexy and successful! Subscribe to my page."
Doing Fine Without The Kardashians
Larsa is no longer hanging out with her former Kardashian besties. She ended her friendship with mogul Kim Kardashian amid the 42-year-old's split from rapper Kanye West.