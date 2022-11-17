Jennifer Aniston, 53, Sizzles In Cutout Swimsuit

Closeup of Jennifer Aniston with center-parted hairstyle
Shutterstock | 2914948

Fatima Araos

Jennifer Aniston is the cover story of Allure’s December 2022 issue – the last print edition of the magazine – and she brought major sizzle to the feature with all the hot outfits she wore.

The 53-year-old Hollywood A-lister “has nothing to hide,” as the story’s headline says – and wow, she certainly bared a lot of skin in her photoshoot while also revealing some deeply personal info in the interview. Among the head-turning highlights of the feature: Aniston posing provocatively in a red cutout swimsuit.

Scroll to see.

Red-Hot Outfit

In the photo, the Morning Show star is lying semi-prone on a shiny surface, wearing a scarlet halter swimsuit by Galvan with multiple cutouts at the front. She also has a matching coat over her shoulders (which does nothing to tone down the sexiness).

A Lot Of Sizzling Looks

Closeup of Jennifer Aniston
Wikimedia | Nehrams2020

The Galvan swimsuit is by no means the only alluring look Aniston donned for her photoshoot. On the cover, she’s looking even more seductive in a barely-there black bikini top by Chanel, hailing from the French fashion house’s Spring 1996 runway collection and very aptly called “nipplekini.” You might remember Kim Kardashian wearing this top in a selfie from 2018, which has since been deleted.

Elsewhere in the Allure feature, the actress can be seen wearing a Gucci thong (adorned with the Italian fashion house’s signature GG logo), along with a black skirt and not much else. In another pic, she has on a backless dress, and she’s pulling down the side to show off even more skin.

Flowing Hair And Ageless Physique

The Friends alum flaunts a couple more looks, including a nude bra top teamed with baggy pants and a Dior logo belt, and a matchy-matchy blue bandeau top and skirt combo. And let’s not forget her hair (which is just about as famous as her ageless physique), which falls all the way down to her hips in a sleek straight ‘do – styled using Lolavie (her haircare brand), of course!

'Great At 53'

In the cover story, Aniston also makes some surprising revelations, such as her efforts to get pregnant and her problematic relationship with her mother. But she also has some inspiring things to say about aging.

“I feel the best in who I am today, better than I ever did in my 20s or 30s even, or my mid-40s. We needed to stop saying bad sh*t to ourselves,” she says. “You’re going to be 65 one day and think, I looked f***ing great at 53.”

