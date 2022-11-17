Sabrina Carpenter Sets Pulses Racing In Daring Mini Skirt

Close Up Shot Of Sabrina Carpenter
Shutterstock | 64736

Entertainment
Chisom Ndianefo

Sabrina Carpenter just dropped an upbeat and fun pop track titled Nonsense. She shared interesting behind-the-scenes pictures from the music video set, including one of her in a very daring outfit, and we can't get enough.

It's no secret that the 23-year-old actress and singer doesn't bother with boring fashion, on and off the red carpet, which explains her decision to have a Euphoria-themed music video for her new song (and even play a boy). Word to East Highlanders, Carpenter, is coming with a bang!

Let's get into it.

The Latest

Meet The Real Families Of The '1883' Cast

Sami Zayn Has An Unlikely New Fan In Jim Corbett

Henry Cavill Shares Thoughts On 'Sherlock' Spinoff Considering The ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Credits Scene

Important 'Sherlock' Characters That Didn't Make It Into 'Enola Holmes'

The First Look At Alexandra Daddario's New Series Is Sure To Send Chills Down Your Spine!

It's Giving Us 'Euphoria'

Carpenter channeled her inner Euphoria vibes in this black-on-black ensemble that featured an asymmetrical, one-shoulder, Rick Owens crop top with a plunging neckline and figure-hugging fit. The casual top was paired with a cheeky, low-waist micro mini skirt from Miaou to showcase her curves and toned thighs.

Carpenter rounded off the look with white, knee-high socks and fancy D'Accori hot pink platform heels while she strikes a risqué pose for the camera.

Entertainment

'Didn't Tell Anyone': Kaley Cuoco Reveals The Absolute Worst Thing She's Done While Filming 'The Big Bang Theory'

By Geri Green

Bringing Back 90s Fashion

Sabrina Carpenter Looks Cute For A Photoshoot
Wikimedia | Notanyproblems

The Tall Girl actress wore her gorgeous blonde hair in loose curls with bangs and flashed her pink SKIMS underwear above her skirt to pull off the 90's visible thong trend in this outfit.

She glammed up the black number with gold hoops, a belly chain, and a layered ring. She kept her make-up edgy with crystal blue eyes popping between black liner, mascara, rosy blush, and highlighter on her cheeks with glossy pink lips.

Sarah Hyland Goes On Bachelorette Trip With Bestie/Bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens

Shania Twain Claims Her Dinner With Oprah Winfrey 'Went Sour' Over This Sensitive Topic

Scenes From The Video

Carpenter's video opened with the singer sitting on her bed with friends around her, getting ready for a party - Euphoria style. Upon entering the party, Carpenter locks eyes with her crush, a boy whom she played by herself in the video.

The Emails I Can't Send singer proceeds to chat with him, sing karaoke, and dance the night away with her friends as the screen takes us back to her singing in her room and daydreaming about her crush.

The video was directed by Danica Kleinknecht and featured her real-life friends Paloma Sandoval and Gossip Girl's Whitney Peak.

Fans React To 'Nonsense' Video

As she dropped a teaser for her 27.9 million followers on Instagram, loads of reactions trickled in, and fans were spellbound by her outfit and acting prowess in the project. One fan expressed how obsessed they were, while another claimed she served up some Euphoria with the lighting and costumes.

"The song is catchier than chicken pox," says a fan to qualify just how incredible the tune sounds. The Nonsense video dropped on November 10 and has since gathered over 2 million views on Carpenter's official YouTube account.

Read Next

Must Read

Woman Gets Slammed By Redditors For Kicking Out Her Husband's Friend's Plus One From Her Wedding

'Death Becomes Her' Remake: Are Anne Hathaway And Kate Hudson Teaming Up Again?

'Really Difficult For Me To Overcome': 7X World Champion Lewis Hamilton Reveals Difficulties Faced Due A Learning Disorder

A Sneak Peek At The Highly Anticipated 'Yellowstone' Spinoff '1923' With Harrison Ford And Helen Mirren

World Health Organization Is 'Corrupt' And 'Controlled By The Chinese Communist Party,' Author Says

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.