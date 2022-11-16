Katherine McNamara Stuns In Plunging Dress

Katherine McNamara
Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Geri Green

Katherine McNamara shows off her stunning figure in a classy, plunging dress. The Shadowhunters actress dazzled in a classy Instagram snap as she delighted her rising following recently, showing off her slim silhouette with a little curve and gaining over 45,000 likes. Katherine posted for her 4.1 million followers two days ago while modeling a look that wouldn't go amiss on the Oscars red carpet. The 26-year-old went boxy with a structured shoulder finish, but with a plunging neckline, she was upping the ante. She also gained a "stunning" comment from GHD haircare, suggesting a possible brand deal might be in the works.

The Latest

Florence Pugh Shows Off Her Toned Legs In A Mini Skirt

'Outer Banks' Madison Bailey Sizzles In Tight Leather Dress

The First Look At Alexandra Daddario's New Series Is Sure To Send Chills Down Your Spine!

Michael Phelps Got Candid About How He Sometimes Feels 'Absolutely Worthless'

'Really Difficult For Me To Overcome': 7X World Champion Lewis Hamilton Reveals Difficulties Faced Due A Learning Disorder

The Lady In White

The photo showed Katherine indoors and photographed in black and white. The popular actress was going for a blazer-come-dress look, and with an open chest, it was almost a shirtless finish. The white dress featured billowing and wispy tulle fabrics below the waist but contrasted with a sleek design up top as Katherine also went braless.

The Arrow alum also sported her blonde locks swept back in a spiky bun with a few loose strands hanging near her neck. She posed with slightly parted lips while gazing ahead. Smoky eye makeup and a bold lip added a hint of glam to the shot. Katherine used only a hanging fruit emoji for her caption.

Entertainment

Kate Beckinsale Stuns In See-Through Nightie

By Geri Green

Wet Hair And Wounds

Recent posts on Katherine's Instagram have been heavily geared towards promoting her role on Walker Independence. In a recent selfie, the stunner posed outdoors and seemingly from the set, writing: "Wet hair, wounds, and what a view! Looks like #WindyWednesday to me… We’ve got quite a show for you this week! Join us tomorrow 9pm!#WIndy #walkerindependence #walkerlegacy." The windy weather doesn't seem to have deterred GHD from commenting!

Miley Cyrus Wows In See-Through Tank Top

Gal Gadot Stuns In See-Through White Top

Energy Towards Goals

While media outlets are largely waiting in line to profile Katherine over her roles, they're also interested in the girl beneath. Euphoria got the chance to speak to her, where she shared:

“I’m a believer in speaking things into existence and if you put your energy toward a goal, no matter what it is, you can accomplish it or you will at least find where you are supposed to end up."

Gaining Celebrity Followers

Katherine McNamara
Shutterstock | 673594

Katherine's Instagram is increasingly becoming a celebrity hotspot. The account is followed by Netflix star Bella Thorne, actress Victoria Justice, plus celebrity Peyton List. Katherine, meanwhile, follows talk show queen Kelly Ripa, actress Anna Kendrick, and model Kaia Gerber. For more, follow her feed!

Read Next

Must Read

Gal Gadot Stuns In A Bikini Poolside

Mullets, As Seen On Zendaya And Miley Cyrus, Will Be On Trend For 2023

Kate Hudson Stuns In See-Through Sequin Dress

Kate Beckinsale Stuns In See-Through Nightie

Sarah Hyland Goes Retro In Skimpy Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.