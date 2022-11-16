Katherine McNamara shows off her stunning figure in a classy, plunging dress. The Shadowhunters actress dazzled in a classy Instagram snap as she delighted her rising following recently, showing off her slim silhouette with a little curve and gaining over 45,000 likes. Katherine posted for her 4.1 million followers two days ago while modeling a look that wouldn't go amiss on the Oscars red carpet. The 26-year-old went boxy with a structured shoulder finish, but with a plunging neckline, she was upping the ante. She also gained a "stunning" comment from GHD haircare, suggesting a possible brand deal might be in the works.
Katherine McNamara Stuns In Plunging Dress
The Lady In White
The photo showed Katherine indoors and photographed in black and white. The popular actress was going for a blazer-come-dress look, and with an open chest, it was almost a shirtless finish. The white dress featured billowing and wispy tulle fabrics below the waist but contrasted with a sleek design up top as Katherine also went braless.
The Arrow alum also sported her blonde locks swept back in a spiky bun with a few loose strands hanging near her neck. She posed with slightly parted lips while gazing ahead. Smoky eye makeup and a bold lip added a hint of glam to the shot. Katherine used only a hanging fruit emoji for her caption.
Wet Hair And Wounds
Recent posts on Katherine's Instagram have been heavily geared towards promoting her role on Walker Independence. In a recent selfie, the stunner posed outdoors and seemingly from the set, writing: "Wet hair, wounds, and what a view! Looks like #WindyWednesday to me… We’ve got quite a show for you this week! Join us tomorrow 9pm!#WIndy #walkerindependence #walkerlegacy." The windy weather doesn't seem to have deterred GHD from commenting!
Energy Towards Goals
While media outlets are largely waiting in line to profile Katherine over her roles, they're also interested in the girl beneath. Euphoria got the chance to speak to her, where she shared:
“I’m a believer in speaking things into existence and if you put your energy toward a goal, no matter what it is, you can accomplish it or you will at least find where you are supposed to end up."
Gaining Celebrity Followers
Katherine's Instagram is increasingly becoming a celebrity hotspot. The account is followed by Netflix star Bella Thorne, actress Victoria Justice, plus celebrity Peyton List. Katherine, meanwhile, follows talk show queen Kelly Ripa, actress Anna Kendrick, and model Kaia Gerber. For more, follow her feed!