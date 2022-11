The Outer Banks star shared a drop-dead gorgeous picture of her in a leather number on her Instagram, and we're in awe of her curvaceous silhouette and flawless skin. Bailey posed for quick shots in the 5-slide post before heading out.

The black leather dress featured a cut-out at the underwire and cups that embraced her upper area, showing us cleavage. The lower part of this dress is a straight mid-length skirt that hugs her figure in the right place.

Bailey paired the dress with black strappy heels and tucked one side of her hair behind her ears, revealing silver drop earrings and natural makeup with rosy lips. Her perfectly manicured nails and that cute purse are welcome accessories to this look.