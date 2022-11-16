Florence Pugh Shows Off Her Toned Legs In A Mini Skirt

Florence Pugh is always a pleasure to see on screen and gives excellent film performances. She is incredible, though, when she appears in a film that matches her abilities, as she does in Sebastián Lelio's The Wonder. Netflix launched the movie worldwide today, and just a few hours after its release, there have been positive reports on Florence's role. Just in time for her name to reign, the 26-years old stuns at a press call for The Wonder, sporting an unusual corset outfit.

Swipe to see her outfit.

Ditching Her Crop Tops for Corset

Analyzing Florence's style is like solving a complex equation; when you think you can predict what she wears will wear, she goes and pulls a traditional look. The actress has slayed daring choices in the past and isn't shy to get on the red carpet donning sheer outfits, despite having been criticized for some of her wardrobe choices.

For her latest film, The Wonder, Florence showed up in a jacquard number with corset details from red carpet favorite The Vampire's Wife. This design was unmistakably hotter, a tiny skirt with a lace-up plunging neckline. She accessorized by wearing just a pair of earrings, some nose rings, and a statement ring, completing her ensemble with a set of open-toed black heels.

About 'The Wonder'

The Wonder is a peculiar kind of movie; the title suggests a display of mind-blowing amazement, and the cast is undoubtedly up to the task, even if the movie as a whole isn't. Florence Pugh plays Lib Wright, an English nurse who accepts a temporary position in the Irish Midlands in 1862 and travels there to examine an 11-year-old girl who has allegedly gone months without sustenance.

The strains of class, nationalism, gender, faith, and love are roiled beneath a stoicism that doesn't quite live up to the moniker, set against a dark and beautiful Irish background. No one is particularly in awe of the young girl surviving on nothing during a time when people practically starve to death.

Florence Has Had It Tough In The Industry Too

For Florence Pugh, breaking into the acting scene was challenging because she had to deal with a fair share of ridiculous demands from top industry figures. In a recent interview with

The Telegraph, she opened up about how she was told to change her appearance for a role when she was 19.

“All the things that they were trying to change about me — whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows — that was so not what I wanted to do, or the industry I wanted to work in”.

She revealed.

Florence To Play Yelena In Marvel's Thunderbolt

Florence Pugh will portray Yelena Belova in the next Thunderbolt film by Marvel. In 2021's Black Widow, we saw Pugh's first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her portrayal garnered both love and criticism, but given how effectively she performed, we're eager to see what she comes up with.

