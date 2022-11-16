The First Look At Alexandra Daddario's New Series Is Sure To Send Chills Down Your Spine!

Is there a chance for a crossover, given that Anne's most well-known series is Interview With The Vampire? Rice frequently merged and integrated her storylines. The most notable was when she included Lestat (the lead character in Interview With The Vampire) in the lives of the Mayfair Witches in about three of her books.

Given that both programs are produced and broadcast by AMC, it's not improbable that Alexandra will eventually appear in both series. Michelle Ashford and Esta Spalding are the writers of Mayfair Witches, together with Mark Johnson, Jeff Freilich, and Michael Uppendahl, who also directs. The two writers also act as producers. With these amazing teams, one may not have to wonder why the series is causing so many chills in the air.