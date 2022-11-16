Christina Ricci Looks Stunning In Black Slip Dress

Close-up shot of Christina Ricci
We are barely over the dress Christina Ricci donned to the CFDA Awards in New York City last Monday night, and she's already back to thrill us with yet another dress. This time, she's making it an all-black affair as she strikes a pose while taking a mirror selfie. Over the years, Christina has graced our screens and continues to delight fans, giving stellar performances. As we see her stepping out more recently, she is fast becoming a fashion enthusiast, and this shot of her proves it.

Stunning In Black

Christina Ricci stuns at a red carpet event
Christina Ricci has long been active in several humanitarian causes and serves as the national spokesperson for the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. The actress, who has close to a million followers, appears to use the account primarily to showcase her red-carpet ensembles at posh parties, which are all consistently sleek, fashionable, and seductive. Christina Ricci was reportedly in Denver for a Global Down Syndrome Foundation fundraiser.

She wore sheer stockings underneath a slip-on black dress with strappy sleeves and a bodice that teased her cleavage. She wore a side-parted hairstyle and was accessorized with a gold statement choker.

Making A Statement On The Red Carpet With Hobby

Christina Ricci stuns in a black dress
At the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards, Christina Ricci and her husband, Mark Hampton, enjoyed a delightful red carpet date.

On Monday, the 42-year-old Yellowjackets actress dazzled in a Rodarte dress with a multicolored floral print and black lace trim. At the same time, her British boyfriend, 37, opted for a timeless grey suit for their infrequent outing at Casa Cipriani.

Receiving Accolades For Her Role In 'Yellowjackets'

Close-up shot of Christina Ricci smiling
Christina Ricci is still an actress, and she keeps herself quite active. The mom of two, however, has shifted more and more toward television acting, where she has earned praise for her work in the Showtime series Yellowjackets. As the adult version of Misty Quigley (played as a teen by Sammi Hanratty), Christina Ricci quickly rose to prominence as the show's breakout star. She portrayed an unnervingly cheerful and practical nurse who very well may be a serial killer.

Christina Reveals Shocking Advice She Got

Christina Ricci stuns in a strapless black dress
Christina graced the cover of Variety in August and shared that she was warned not to do television. Ricci, who throughout her three-decade career has been drawn toward playing unique characters with a dark edge, admitted she finds it exciting to play a whole human being and explore somebody capable of that.

"I'd tell myself then, 'No matter what, do the TV. Follow your instincts.' I would tell myself to follow my instincts more and not be swayed as much. TV was my refuge,"

Ricci recalled. 

Christina will take part in a future spin-off of Tim Burton's live-action Addams Family series for Netflix and getting set to shoot season two of Yellowjackets, which received seven Emmy nominations.

