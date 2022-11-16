Here's Why Tom Hanks Made A Cameo On 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883'

Tom Hanks is undoubtedly one of the world's most accomplished and recognizable actors and filmmakers. Known for his range of comedic and dramatic roles, the star has been around the entertainment industry for decades. Throughout his time in Hollywood, movie lovers have seen Tom take on some of the most iconic roles and receive acclaim for them, including multiple Emmy and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Considering Tom's status and impact on the entertainment industry, seeing him take on a small role would be rare but not impossible. The actor proved this in 2021 when he made a cameo in Yellowstone's prequel, 1883. Following his appearance in the show, many wondered why the actor agreed to such a small role. During an interview, Tom's co-star, Tim McGraw, revealed the reason. Find out what Tim said below.

Everything You Should Know About '1883's Plot

The American Western drama, limited-run series 1883 is a prequel to Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone. Consisting of ten episodes, the production premiered on December 19, 2021, on Paramount+ and ran for about two months before ending on February 27, 2022. 

1883 follows the post-Civil war generation of the Dutton family as they leave Tennessee in search of a better life. In the series, the Dutton family journeys to Fort Worth, Texas, and join a wagon train undertaking the arduous journey west to Oregon before settling in Montana to establish what would become the Yellowstone Ranch.

Who Are The '1883' Cast Members?

1883 could be described as a star-studded production featuring some of the most notable Hollywood stars. In the series, Tim McGraw plays James Dutton, the great-grandfather of John Dutton III. Tim's wife Faith Hill appears as James's wife, Margaret Dutton, John Dutton III's great-grandmother and the family matriarch.

Other cast members include Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan, Isabel May as Elsa Dutton, LaMonica Garrett as Thomas, Marc Rissman as Joseph, and Audie Rick as John Dutton Sr., among many more.

What Was Tom Hanks' Role In '1883'?

Despite his fame and fortune, Tom made a cameo appearance in the second episode of 1883 titled "Behind Us, A Cliff." In the episode, the legendary actor appears as General George Meade. In a flashback to the battle of Antietam, he consoles James Dutton after many of his fellow soldiers are killed, before being taken captive.

Why Did Tom Make A Cameo In '1883'?

During a 2021 chat with CinemaBlend, Tim revealed that Tom agreed to take on the small role because he and his wife, Rita Wilson, are good friends with Tim and his wife, Faith Hill, who starred in the series. In Tim's words:

"We've been friends for a long time. Rita, his wife, and Faith are best friends, and Tom and I have been friends for 25 years, 24 years. I knew that there was this part in there, and I gave him a call and said, 'Hey, would you be interested in showing up doing a cameo in this show that we're doing?' And he goes, 'Tell me when to be there,' and he just showed up."

Overall, it was beautiful to see how Tom cherished his and Tim's friendship. Seeing him in the episode together was a delight to many, no matter how small the role was.

