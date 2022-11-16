Here's Why Tom Hanks Made A Cameo On 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883'

Tom Hanks is undoubtedly one of the world's most accomplished and recognizable actors and filmmakers. Known for his range of comedic and dramatic roles, the star has been around the entertainment industry for decades. Throughout his time in Hollywood, movie lovers have seen Tom take on some of the most iconic roles and receive acclaim for them, including multiple Emmy and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Considering Tom's status and impact on the entertainment industry, seeing him take on a small role would be rare but not impossible. The actor proved this in 2021 when he made a cameo in Yellowstone's prequel, 1883. Following his appearance in the show, many wondered why the actor agreed to such a small role. During an interview, Tom's co-star, Tim McGraw, revealed the reason. Find out what Tim said below.