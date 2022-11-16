Stunning Georgia Steel Proves 'The Best Things Come In Small Packages'

The photo showed Georgia posing from a warehouse, backed by plenty of stacked goods. Leaning against a black structure, the reality face sizzled while showing off her toned and trim waistline in a slightly ruched, short-sleeved black crop top.

Very much proving that her tan is healthy despite it being November, Georgia added in a camo-print skirt with a low-rise waist. She angled her hips slightly while further drawing attention to her midriff, also holding a pair of shades. Glam-wise, things were on point as Georgia rocked a light face of makeup complete with highlighter and bronzer. She also sported her dark locks swept back and away from her face.