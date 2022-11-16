Stunning Georgia Steel Proves 'The Best Things Come In Small Packages'

Georgia Steel is showing off her toned abs as she stuns in a trendy look while proving that the best things come in small packages. The 24-year-old British television personality continues to gain popularity off-screen and brands are definitely noticing her. In a recent Instagram share, Georgia showed off a killer outfit while also shouting out Boohoo. The clothing brand has muscled up with the Celebs Go Dating star, and they're likely laughing all the way to the bank. Georgia posted for her 1.5 million followers, also including the tag #ad.

Stuns In Crop Top

The photo showed Georgia posing from a warehouse, backed by plenty of stacked goods. Leaning against a black structure, the reality face sizzled while showing off her toned and trim waistline in a slightly ruched, short-sleeved black crop top.

Very much proving that her tan is healthy despite it being November, Georgia added in a camo-print skirt with a low-rise waist. She angled her hips slightly while further drawing attention to her midriff, also holding a pair of shades. Glam-wise, things were on point as Georgia rocked a light face of makeup complete with highlighter and bronzer. She also sported her dark locks swept back and away from her face.

It's All About Boohoo

In a caption shouting out affordable clothing label Boohoo, Steel wrote: "The best things come in small packages 🐒@boohoomanofficial ad." Georgia has numbers of likes to her Instagram disabled, a move increasingly being employed by celebrities and also used by reality star Khloe Kardashian. Fans in the comments already seem to want to shop the merch.

What's The Pay?

Pay on Instagram is all linked to following.

"Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on YouTube and the influencer is in the gaming industry," experts at Vox state. Also affiliated with affordable clothing labels are models Jordyn Woods and Demi Rose, plus reality star Larsa Pippen.

Her Own Collection

Georgia doesn't just influence. She's got her own clothing collection with Missy Empire, something she recently promoted while going shirtless.

"You can now shop my @missyempire collection exclusively on website. Hope you guys love it and much I enjoyed creating it 🤍 #missyempirexgeesteel #ad," she wrote earlier this year.

