Will 'Harry Potter And The Cursed Child' Make It To The Big Screen?

It is well known that the Harry Potter series is based on seven fantasy novels written by British Author, J. K. Rowling. The novels detail the lives of a young wizard, Harry Potter, and his friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, all of whom are students of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Over the years, fans of the novels have seen their favorite characters being brought to life in the movie franchise, especially with Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter.

The franchise comprised eight installments with the last, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, airing in 2011. Viewers were heartbroken after the franchise ended, however, they kept hope alive for a continuation as the Harry Potter books had a sequel stage show. Thankfully, the play was finally published, but now, fans are eager to know if they will see a movie version of the play. Here are the details.

Details Of 'The Harry Potter And The Cursed Child' Play

The Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play was written by Jack Thorne from an original story by J. K. Rowling, John Tiffany, and Thorne himself. The previews of the two-part play started on June 7, 2016 in Palace Theatre, London, and premiered on July 30, 2016. 

Marketed as the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, the play begins 19 years after the events of the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows novel. Then, it follows Harry Potter, now Head of the Department of Magical Law Enforcement at the Ministry of Magic, and his younger son, Albus Severus Potter, who is about to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Since the play premiered in 2016, fans of the franchise have been curious about the chances of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child making it to the big screen. Sadly, to the disappointment of the series lovers, it doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon because as of August 2022, news of a possible movie production was unheard of. Nevertheless, nothing is impossible, and viewers hope to see the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie someday.

Daniel Radcliffe Has An Interest In Making The Film

The New York Times reported that the English actor noted he was happy with where he was after the series ended, adding that going back to Harry Potter would be a massive change to his life. However, Daniel still hinted at an interest in making a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie someday. In his words:

"I'm never going to say never, but the Star Wars guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back. For me, it's only been 10. It's not something I'm really interested in doing right now."

Who Else Isn't Against Returning To The Series

Daniel is not the only Harry Potter star who would like to make another movie in the series. Director Christopher Columbus, who directed the first two Harry Potter movies also once noted that he would love to direct Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Overall, with Christopher and Daniel's confessions, fans are hopeful for a return of the franchise someday.

