Will 'Harry Potter And The Cursed Child' Make It To The Big Screen?

It is well known that the Harry Potter series is based on seven fantasy novels written by British Author, J. K. Rowling. The novels detail the lives of a young wizard, Harry Potter, and his friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, all of whom are students of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Over the years, fans of the novels have seen their favorite characters being brought to life in the movie franchise, especially with Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter.

The franchise comprised eight installments with the last, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, airing in 2011. Viewers were heartbroken after the franchise ended, however, they kept hope alive for a continuation as the Harry Potter books had a sequel stage show. Thankfully, the play was finally published, but now, fans are eager to know if they will see a movie version of the play. Here are the details.