Redditor Is Taken Aback When Boyfriend's Parents Ask Her To Be Completely Quiet At Dinner

It is pretty common for families to have their own specific dining traditions and rules in their households. These may be influenced by their culture and religion. Following the host's rules when you are a guest in their home is a sign of respect, but, hosts also have a responsibility to make their guests feel welcome.

Etiquette expert Lizzie Post shared some of the most important dining etiquette tips with HuffPost:

"The most important purpose of etiquette is really to make the people you’re with feel comfortable and at ease." According to Post, chewing with the mouth closed is a fundamental rule when eating anywhere. “We want them to enjoy our company and our conversation, and when we’re seeing masticated food, that’s not going to happen.”

While chewing with the mouth closed is a general rule, this wasn't really the case for the Redditor's dining experience, where talking was absolutely not allowed. In one of her comment replies, she explained that she was from Sweden, where it was customary for them to say "let us dig and let the food keep us quiet." However, she wasn't forewarned by her boyfriend that his family took this saying to heart, leaving her completely clueless about what to expect. She also said that most Swedish people take this saying to mean "don't talk with your mouth full."

People in the subreddit took to the comment section to discuss. Many agree that the original poster wasn't at fault in this case, as the family's "no talking" rule was totally unusual.