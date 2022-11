The Nets established a set of conditions before allowing Kyrie to be back on the court, including meetings with Jewish leaders and communities. His pay has also been withheld until he meets these conditions.

Some argue that the Nets have been dehumanizing with this punishment and that they're trying to humiliate Kyrie. They were already on bad terms since last season and were even willing to let Kyrie go in the offseason, so maybe this is just a treat to get rid of him once and for all.