Danica Patrick is stunning as she goes for a bedazzled, revealing costume look. The former NASCAR face continues to turn heads on social media, and a new post shared on Tuesday gained plenty of likes. Danica, 40, sizzled in a massive gallery of images shared to her Instagram, one opening with her brandishing a glittery hat and showing off her curves in a plunging dress. The former racing driver sent out her best pout as she rocked her jazzy look, and fans have left her over 25,000 likes. There was even a witty caption to accompany the photos.
Danica Patrick Wows In A Revealing Bedazzled Costume
The Latest
Sizzles In Glittery Look
The gallery opened with Danica in selfie mode and posing backed by an illuminated sign in blue and yellow. The businesswoman was showing off her cleavage while in an open-chested and high-neck dress with a choker collar in metallic gold. She also drew attention to her figure by going clingy in a bejeweled cap sleeve look complete with layered gold necklaces.
Danica placed one hand on her embellished cap, matching her dress. She also sported a blush-heavy face of makeup complete with a rosy lip.
Not Much Sleep?
Continuing, Danica included photos with friends during what seemed like a fun night out. She posed with others all in costume, then shared footage from a candle-lit venue. Danica further included some outdoor crowd action, plus a luxurious outdoor pool sunset.
In a caption, the Wisconsin native wrote: "Nobody looks back on their life and remembers the nights they had plenty of sleep. 😜"
Getting Honest About Implant Removal
While the opening shot showed some chest, Danica isn't making headlines for having implants these days. In fact, it's the reverse. Earlier this fall, she opened up to People on her decision to get her 2014-inserted breast implants removed.
"I think my body is again, still healing," she said. "It's been about six months since the implants have been removed. It's about your lifestyle and mind and just really giving the body a chance to recover."
Allowing Herself To Recover
Danica continued: "I actually think it's more wise for me to give myself a good year or two timeline, to see where I land after a year or two of allowing my body and my mind to really reach a place of health and balance and recovery really from how much time my body spent fighting for me."
Danica is followed by 900,000 on Instagram. For more, check out her account.