Margot Robbie Reveals Disney Canceled Her Female-Led Movie

When the American fantasy swashbuckler film series, Pirates of the Caribbean first hit the screens, viewers were introduced to a new side of Johnny Depp, who played the main character, Captain Jack Sparrow. The franchise revolved around a story set in an era when villainous pirates scavenged the Caribbean seas. In the roller coaster tale, a young man, Will Turner teamed up with an unlikely ally in Jack Sparrow.

The series went on for 14 years with five installments, with the last one being released in 2017. After Pirates of the Caribbean ended, fans were heartbroken, but their joy was later reignited after reports revealed that actress Margot Robbie was developing a reboot of the series. Unfortunately, viewers are now left with disappointment as Margot has stated that Disney has canceled the highly-anticipated movie.

Here are the details.