Margot Robbie Reveals Disney Canceled Her Female-Led Movie

When the American fantasy swashbuckler film series, Pirates of the Caribbean first hit the screens, viewers were introduced to a new side of Johnny Depp, who played the main character, Captain Jack Sparrow. The franchise revolved around a story set in an era when villainous pirates scavenged the Caribbean seas. In the roller coaster tale, a young man, Will Turner teamed up with an unlikely ally in Jack Sparrow.

The series went on for 14 years with five installments, with the last one being released in 2017. After Pirates of the Caribbean ended, fans were heartbroken, but their joy was later reignited after reports revealed that actress Margot Robbie was developing a reboot of the series. Unfortunately, viewers are now left with disappointment as Margot has stated that Disney has canceled the highly-anticipated movie.

What To Know About The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Installments

The first installment, The Curse of the Black Pearl was released in 2003. It told the story of how Will teamed up with Jack to save his love, the governor's daughter, Elizabeth Swann, from Jack's former pirate allies. Three years after part one was released, the second installment, Dead Man's Chest hit the screens. 

The third in the franchise, At World's End followed in May 2007. This movie detailed how Will, Elizabeth, and Captain Barbossa brought Jack back to life for one last battle after the East India Company gained untold power. 

After part three aired, On Stranger Tides was released in 2011, and six years later, the fifth instalment, Dead Men Tell No Tales hit the screens.

Inside The Series Reboot

In 2020, reports revealed that Margot and Christina Hodson were in the process of developing a reboot of Pirates of the Caribbean, much to fans' delight. Two years later, in May 2022, the movie looked like it still had a chance to be released as producer Jerry Bruckheimer made it known that two different scripts for the sixth part were in the works.

Although the plot was kept under wraps, according to reports the reboot was expected to have a new and original story. It was also meant to be female-led. Recently, a disappointing update on the reboot's status was released.

Disney Canceled Margot's Female-led Movie

In a recent Vanity Fair cover story, Margot announced that they stopped working on the franchise's reboot as Disney had no plans of moving forward with it. Referring to Disney, the actress explained:

"We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led – not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story – which we thought would've been really cool, but I guess they don't want to do it."

Why Did Disney Cancel The Reboot?

Since Margot made the revelation, there have been speculations regarding Disney's decision. Many believe the mass media company is in search of new franchise content on the Disney+ streaming platform. It has also been speculated that the mass media company might be looking for a "streaming series that could test the audience's interest in a Pirates reboot without the expense and public scrutiny of a theatrical release."

