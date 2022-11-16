From a beautiful face to a stunning body, Emily Ratajkowski ticks all the boxes. The We Are Your Friends star is blessed with an incredible body and she knows it, which is why she is unapologetic about flaunting it. One thing that makes the model stand out and keep her fans wanting more is her sense of fashion and the way she sizzles in different ensembles.
Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In A Black See-Through Dress
Ratajkowski Radiated Elegance With A Racy Hint
The 31-year-old stepped out in a long black, see-through, sleeveless dress that showed off her toned arms and also gave a view of her cleavage. The transparent outfit revealed her midriff and accentuated her figure. The I Feel Pretty star completed the look with black heels and a black bag, while her hair cascaded around her shoulders.
Ratajkowski dressed up the outfit with a diamond necklace and a matching bracelet. It's no doubt that her fans were enthralled by this look and they dropped lots of likes.
Looking Ethereal In White
The Easy star looked angelic in a white dress, this time in an Instagram post shared to her page. The dress featured a halter neck with gold detailing on the belt-looking strap, giving it an ethereal feel, and highlighted her curves with a view of her cleavage.
In another slide, the mom-of-one posed for the camera with other ladies in a video sharing them basking in their happy moments. Emily's fans shared plenty of positive feedback on the post, as they acknowledged the star's natural beauty.
Emily And Pete Are Reportedly Romantically Involved
Us Weekly has confirmed a spark of romance going on between Emily and Pete Davidson. Although they are in the initial stage of their relationship, the duo seems to be very comfortable with one another.
The comedian and actress sparked dating rumors when mutual friends set up the duo, which resulted in a love affair. Pete makes The Spoils Before Dying star laugh and he loves how intelligent she is.
Inside Ratajkowski And Davidson's Previous Relationships
Coincidentally, Emily and Pete both ended their last relationships this summer. Pete was in a relationship with Kim Kardashian until their split in August. This was after ten months of dating the reality star.
Emily split from her husband, Sebastian Bear McClard, in July after four years of marriage and officially filed for divorce in September. Although neither party gave a reason for their split, there were speculations that Bear-McClard serially cheated on the former child star.