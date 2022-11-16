Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In A Black See-Through Dress

The 31-year-old stepped out in a long black, see-through, sleeveless dress that showed off her toned arms and also gave a view of her cleavage. The transparent outfit revealed her midriff and accentuated her figure. The I Feel Pretty star completed the look with black heels and a black bag, while her hair cascaded around her shoulders.

Ratajkowski dressed up the outfit with a diamond necklace and a matching bracelet. It's no doubt that her fans were enthralled by this look and they dropped lots of likes.