Wells Adams Shares One Of The Best Parts About Being Married To Sarah Hyland

The Bachelor franchise star Wells Adams seems to be living his best life with his new wife, famous actress and singer, Sarah Hyland. The lovebirds have been together for several years and appear to be growing stronger by the day. Since the beginning of their relationship, Wells and Sarah have given fans glimpses of their beautiful romance through photos shared on social media.

However, even though the lovebirds look perfect for each other, Wells and Hyland have dealt with their fair share of difficulties. One such difficulty came during the Covid 19 pandemic, but thankfully they overcame the challenges, and could not be more grateful for being in each other's lives. In addition, Wells has revealed one of the best parts of being married to Sarah.

Here are details of what he said and the couple's entire love story.

Wells And Sarah's Relationship Timeline

Wells and Sarah first connected over social media. According to reports, the actress developed an interest in her man when he appeared on the 12th season of The Bachelorette. Sarah wasn't shy about her crush and would frequently post about him on Twitter. Then, one day, she finally got a flirty response from Wells, which would see the start of their relationship.

By October 2017, the pair was reportedly dating after they spent Halloween together. However, Wells and Sarah's romance only became official the week after Halloween, when the Modern Family actress confirmed it through an Instagram post. They would go on to date for nearly two years before getting engaged during a tropical vacation in July 2019.

Inside Wells And Sarah's Big Day

Unfortunately, after Wells and Sarah got engaged, the coronavirus pandemic swept the world and they were forced to postpone their wedding. However, on the day the pair would have tied the knot, Sarah and Wells celebrated the occasion by spending the day together in a vineyard, dressed in white.

Two years later on August 20, 2022, Wells and Sarah finally exchanged wedding vows. They got married in an outdoor ceremony at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California, in front of friends and family, including some of the Modern Family cast members. 

Sarah And Wells Share Moments From Their Wedding Day

Two months after their wedding, Sarah and Wells took to Instagram to celebrate the former's co-star from Modern Family, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who officiated their big day. In a joint post, the couple shared a sweet clip from their wedding. The video showed Jesse presiding over the couple as they made their vows. In the caption that accompanied the post, Sarah noted that their wedding would not have been special without Tyler Ferguson.

Almost a month before Jesse's birthday, Sarah shared another picture from her wedding day. This time, it was a monochrome snapshot of her and Wells' first dance. The pair, clad in their wedding outfit, took to the dance floor smiling from ear to ear in front of guests. It was a lovely sight. The actress captioned the post:

"🎶 You take my hand and you lead while we dance. How did I get so lucky🎶."

What's The Best Part About Being Sarah's Husband?

Almost three months into their marriage, Wells has opened up about the best part of being married to Sarah. During a chat with Bachelornation.com, the reality TV star noted:

"Being married is just really nice. I think the thing that a lot of people don't talk about is the thing that you get aside from a loving partner for the rest of your life is that unwavering teammate. And that teammate shows up in weird ways."

Overall, for Wells, it has been an amazing experience and hopefully, the pair's love will remain intact, and they will stay together for a lifetime.

