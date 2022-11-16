Wells Adams Shares One Of The Best Parts About Being Married To Sarah Hyland

The Bachelor franchise star Wells Adams seems to be living his best life with his new wife, famous actress and singer, Sarah Hyland. The lovebirds have been together for several years and appear to be growing stronger by the day. Since the beginning of their relationship, Wells and Sarah have given fans glimpses of their beautiful romance through photos shared on social media.

However, even though the lovebirds look perfect for each other, Wells and Hyland have dealt with their fair share of difficulties. One such difficulty came during the Covid 19 pandemic, but thankfully they overcame the challenges, and could not be more grateful for being in each other's lives. In addition, Wells has revealed one of the best parts of being married to Sarah.

Here are details of what he said and the couple's entire love story.