Get A First Look At Robert Downy Jr.'s New Netflix Movie

Robert Downey Jr. is one of the most iconic actors and producers in the world. He has been in the entertainment industry for many years and has taken on some of the most iconic roles throughout the course of his career. Downey Jr. is mostly famous for appearing as Sherlock Holmes and Iron Man, however, there is more to the Hollywood star than being an actor and producer.

Away from the camera, Robert Jr. is a doting husband and father to three kids. In addition, he was also an amazing son to his father, Robert Downey Sr. before the latter's demise in 2021. Now, one year after his father passed away, Robert Jr. is proving his love by honoring him with a Netflix documentary, detailing their relationship and Robert Sr.'s career. Here are the details.

Who Was Robert Downey Sr.?

Besides being the father of one of the most notable Hollywood stars, Robert Sr. was a filmmaker and actor. Although not so famous, he was known for making mostly independent films aligning with the Absurdist Movement and independent films on a shoestring budget in keeping with the underground tradition. 

One of his most popular productions was Putney Swope, a satire on the New York Madison Avenue advertising world. In the following years after the film's release, Robert Sr. continued setting the standard for anti-establishment and counter-cultural comedy. After spending many years in acting and filmmaking, Robert Sr. finally passed away on July 7, 2021.

What Is Robert Jr.'s Documentary About?

Sr. can be described as the perfect tribute to Robert Sr.'s life. The Netflix documentary will explore the intimate yet complicated relationship between the father and son, while also chronicling Robert Sr.'s entire life and work. The production, which has been in the works for the past three years, will also include Robert Sr.'s final days. In addition, viewers will also see Sr. honor its subject's outlaw outlook on life, which inspired generations of indie filmmakers.

Inside 'Sr.'s Official Trailer

Viewers have gotten a glimpse of what Sr. will look like after Netflix released the official trailer of the documentary on its YouTube channel on November 14, 2022. The emotional short clip showed Robert Sr. dealing with episodes of uncomfortable pain before his demise, yet doing his best to keep his laid-back sense of humor alive. The almost three-minute video also showed glimpses of Robert Jr.'s infamous substance abuse problem, which could have ended his career.

When Will 'Sr.' Be Released?

According to reports, Sr. was shot over a three-year span. The documentary was produced by Robert Jr, his wife and creative partner, Susan Downey, as well as Kevin Ford and Emily Barclay Ford. It is set to be released on Netflix on December 2, 2022.

