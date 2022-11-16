Get A First Look At Robert Downy Jr.'s New Netflix Movie

Robert Downey Jr. is one of the most iconic actors and producers in the world. He has been in the entertainment industry for many years and has taken on some of the most iconic roles throughout the course of his career. Downey Jr. is mostly famous for appearing as Sherlock Holmes and Iron Man, however, there is more to the Hollywood star than being an actor and producer.

Away from the camera, Robert Jr. is a doting husband and father to three kids. In addition, he was also an amazing son to his father, Robert Downey Sr. before the latter's demise in 2021. Now, one year after his father passed away, Robert Jr. is proving his love by honoring him with a Netflix documentary, detailing their relationship and Robert Sr.'s career. Here are the details.