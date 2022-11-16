Anne Hathaway Looks Ravishing In Thigh-High Slit Dress

Anne Hathaway Close Up Shot
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Chisom Ndianefo

Anne Hathaway has a unique touch to her style that brings classic beauty to modern fashion. Anything the actress touches literally turns heads. That's definitely the case when she rocked this dazzling rose gold dress with a slit for days - you may say she's aging backward, and we won't even argue.

Although the actress took this picture in 2021, it still featured on British Vogue's Instagram as they celebrated her 40th birthday.

Let's get into the details of this look.

Gold Statue

Anne Hathaway In A Blue Cut-out Dress
Shutterstock | 564025

The Princess Diaries actress wore this Atelier Versace gown that made our jaws drop. She gave us a lockdown fashion on her "at-home red carpet" that sent shivers down our spine. The head-to-toe rose gold sequin number with a hint of cleavage sits delicately on Hathaway's skin and accentuates her curvy figure.

She styled the look with her hair pulled back, side swept bangs, diamond studded earrings, and bold red lipstick. The dress had a thigh-high slit that showcased her majestic long legs, which she accentuated with nude strappy sandals to create an illusion of even longer legs.

This was the peak of lockdown fashion, and we can bet that the world would have stopped and stared for a minute if this look were on an actual red carpet. British Vogue posted the picture with the caption.

"Much like her Hollywood career, #AnneHathaway's red-carpet back catalog is brimming with hits – but lately she’s had somewhat of a bombshell rebrand. To celebrate the star's 40th birthday today, take a look back at her most recent style evolution..."

Overcoming Her Anxiety

Anne Hathaway In A Gold Number
Shutterstock | 673594

The star, who turned 40 on November 12, revealed at the Elle Women In Hollywood event at the Getty Center in Los Angeles that she gets anxiety and learned to overcome it in the public eye.

The Devil Wears Prada actress revealed to the Daily Mail that she's calmer and more confident at public events than before, calling herself "lucky."

"I used to come to these things and I would truly tremble. I would be so anxious. I'm just living life a little differently now and I'm enjoying it. I'm so focused and connected to my gratitude, to be in a place this wonderful."

Professional And Personal Goals For 40

Anne Hathaway In A Long Flowing Dress
Shutterstock | 564025

The award-winning actress also shared her goals for 40, which are very intriguing.

"My personal goal is to surf more," she says. Although she's not hitting the waves much now, she wants to try it in the coming years.

About her professional goals, she's decided to "surprise" herself. Well, we're keeping our fingers crossed about that.

A Happy Family

Anne Hathaway Wears A Smile
Shutterstock | 227007705

The 40-year-old actress married actor and businessman Adam Shulman in September 2012 after dating for four years, and they are currently parents of two boys, Jonathan,6, and Jack, 2.

The pair have kept their nine-year marriage from the public eye and continue to enjoy a very private family life.

