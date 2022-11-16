Anne Hathaway Looks Ravishing In Thigh-High Slit Dress

The Princess Diaries actress wore this Atelier Versace gown that made our jaws drop. She gave us a lockdown fashion on her "at-home red carpet" that sent shivers down our spine. The head-to-toe rose gold sequin number with a hint of cleavage sits delicately on Hathaway's skin and accentuates her curvy figure.
She styled the look with her hair pulled back, side swept bangs, diamond studded earrings, and bold red lipstick. The dress had a thigh-high slit that showcased her majestic long legs, which she accentuated with nude strappy sandals to create an illusion of even longer legs.
This was the peak of lockdown fashion, and we can bet that the world would have stopped and stared for a minute if this look were on an actual red carpet. British Vogue posted the picture with the caption.
"Much like her Hollywood career, #AnneHathaway's red-carpet back catalog is brimming with hits – but lately she’s had somewhat of a bombshell rebrand. To celebrate the star's 40th birthday today, take a look back at her most recent style evolution..."