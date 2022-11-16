Noah Cyrus Wows In See-Through Dress While Performing

Noah Cyrus
Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
Geri Green

Noah Cyrus is stunning in another sheer look as she continues to deliver live beats. While the 22-year-old's The Hardest Part tour is over, she hasn't abandoned performing at gigs, and her latest one came with a Vevo mention. Noah updated her Instagram recently while in a killer black look, low-key flaunting her famous figure and even treating her fans to a video finish.

The "July" hitmaker was singing "Stand Still," also accompanied by live musicians. For fans of her style, though, the banded and see-through dress likely stole the show.

Stuns In Sheer Dress

Noah Cyrus
Footage showed the brunette mic-in-hand. Noah thrilled her 6.2 million followers by serenading them, also sitting on a gray block while showcasing her web-like and see-through dress, one boasting a maxi length and long sleeves. The sister to "Midnight Sky" singer Miley Cyrus went for an etheral finish via pale makeup, also sporting dramatic dark eyeliner to match her raven locks and dress. "Noah Cyrus" appeared in a panel at the top of the video, one that's a Vevo Originals.

"Stand Still and I Burned LA Down for @vevo ❤️‍🔥," she wrote in a caption, with fans leaving over 30,000 likes.

Marking The End Of Her Tour

Noah Cyrus
In a share posted shortly before this one, Noah made it bittersweet as she reflected on the end of her The Hardest Part tour, one taking her across the U.S. and into Canada.

"The hardest part of going hoooome is facing that the tour is over😣😣 thank you for the best tour i’ve ever had and thank you to my tour family and forever family," she wrote, adding: "i love you guys so so much. thank you to my step bros (and step sis) @uncle_leelee @magictylr @lskoda @rolandkeyz88 @eliasmallin @dankalisher and @trejoy @joel_gregg @robertgrueneberg @anna.m.merritt @jaminomlor love u all so much. thank u thank u thank u. 🩸🩸🩸."

Performed With Orville Perck

Noah Cyrus
Noah has also shared the stage with close friend and mysterious artist Orville Peck - Noah says that she owes her "life" to him.

"My cowboy in shining armor @orvillepeck i love you beyond this world. i’m so lucky you’re my best friend and i’m so proud and always in awe of you. thank you for having me be apart of your special night 🤍," she captioned a stage moment of the two in song.

Celebrity Followers

Noah Cyrus
Noah's fanbase is largely formed of the general public, but celebrities including Paris Hilton, Sydney Sweeney, and Peyton List keep tabs on her.

