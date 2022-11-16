Demi Moore is making major headlines for welcoming her 60th year. The Indecent Proposal star continues to defy her age, and her youthful sense of fun was definitely visible as she updated her Instagram with a celebratory birthday post. Demi posted on Monday and with a gallery that included photos, video action, plus some fun dancing. The Andie Swim partner looked stylish as she rocked trendy looks, and fans have left over 170,000 likes. Celebrity likes were even left by actress Sofia Vergara, socialite Paris Hilton, and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.
Demi Moore Shows Off Her 60th Birthday Glow With A Fun Dance
She's The Birthday Girl!
Demi posted for her 3.1 million followers. The ex to Ashton Kutcher opened her gallery with a festive display as she held a big bunch of colorful ballons while posing in a wood-beam room. Here, the brunette rocked a stylish and printed sweater in black, gray, and white, also sporting her long locks down, plus eyeglasses.
Anyone swiping saw the dancing. Here, Demi really let her hair down while showing off in a long skirt and cuddling an adorable kitten as she looked gleeful. Demi even delivered a fun closet dance while in sweatpants as she boogied around and shimmied her hips. Further images included a casual outdoor stroll with friends.
'Birthday Weekend Recap'
In a caption, Demi told fans: "Birthday weekend recap and I am just getting started. Loving 60!"
"Happy birthday beautiful" quickly came in from Paris Hilton. Demi made 2022 headlines at 59 for sizzling in endless swimwear photos, this as she promoted her high-profile bikini and swimsuit collab with Andie Swim. Unsurprisingly, she made the news for looking decades younger than her years.
Won't Be Defined By Age
Demi has opened up on aging. Speaking to People, she stated: "Not being defined by a number and instead being defined by my experience. You hit 59 and you're already thinking, 'Well, I'm going to be 60.' It feels very liberating. When I think of my grandmother at 60, she in a way seemed to be already resigned to being old. But I feel, in so many ways, more alive and present than ever."
Also making headlines for defying their age near, at, or over 60 are actress Sharon Stone, Hollywood star Meg Ryan, plus reality star Lisa Rinna.
On Being A Hollywood Icon
Demi was also prompted on her thoughts about being a Hollywood icon. Here, she stated: "To hear that in relation to yourself seems a bit out-of-body. I feel flattered and a bit like, that doesn't feel like me, but I like it.”