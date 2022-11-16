Demi Moore Shows Off Her 60th Birthday Glow With A Fun Dance

Demi Moore
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Geri Green

Demi Moore is making major headlines for welcoming her 60th year. The Indecent Proposal star continues to defy her age, and her youthful sense of fun was definitely visible as she updated her Instagram with a celebratory birthday post. Demi posted on Monday and with a gallery that included photos, video action, plus some fun dancing. The Andie Swim partner looked stylish as she rocked trendy looks, and fans have left over 170,000 likes. Celebrity likes were even left by actress Sofia Vergara, socialite Paris Hilton, and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.

The Latest

Woman Gets Slammed By Redditors For Kicking Out Her Husband's Friend's Plus One From Her Wedding

Janelle Monáe Flashes Major Cleavage In Risqué Dress

5 Times Florida Man Did Something So Crazy It Sounded Like A Fake Headline

Tech Worker Sparks Debate After Sharing She Was Laid Off But 'Wasn't Allowed' To Warn Others They're Also Being Let Go

A Timeline Of Katie Holmes' Relationship History

She's The Birthday Girl!

Demi Moore
Shutterstock | 842284

Demi posted for her 3.1 million followers. The ex to Ashton Kutcher opened her gallery with a festive display as she held a big bunch of colorful ballons while posing in a wood-beam room. Here, the brunette rocked a stylish and printed sweater in black, gray, and white, also sporting her long locks down, plus eyeglasses.

Anyone swiping saw the dancing. Here, Demi really let her hair down while showing off in a long skirt and cuddling an adorable kitten as she looked gleeful. Demi even delivered a fun closet dance while in sweatpants as she boogied around and shimmied her hips. Further images included a casual outdoor stroll with friends.

Entertainment

'Didn't Tell Anyone': Kaley Cuoco Reveals The Absolute Worst Thing She's Done While Filming 'The Big Bang Theory'

By Geri Green

'Birthday Weekend Recap'

Demi Moore
Shutterstock | 673594

In a caption, Demi told fans: "Birthday weekend recap and I am just getting started. Loving 60!"

"Happy birthday beautiful" quickly came in from Paris Hilton. Demi made 2022 headlines at 59 for sizzling in endless swimwear photos, this as she promoted her high-profile bikini and swimsuit collab with Andie Swim. Unsurprisingly, she made the news for looking decades younger than her years.

Shania Twain Claims Her Dinner With Oprah Winfrey 'Went Sour' Over This Sensitive Topic

This New Netflix Series Got A Rare Perfect Score On Rotten Tomatoes

Won't Be Defined By Age

Demi Moore
Shutterstock | 673594

Demi has opened up on aging. Speaking to People, she stated: "Not being defined by a number and instead being defined by my experience. You hit 59 and you're already thinking, 'Well, I'm going to be 60.' It feels very liberating. When I think of my grandmother at 60, she in a way seemed to be already resigned to being old. But I feel, in so many ways, more alive and present than ever."

Also making headlines for defying their age near, at, or over 60 are actress Sharon Stone, Hollywood star Meg Ryan, plus reality star Lisa Rinna.

On Being A Hollywood Icon

Demi Moore
Shutterstock | 1486838

Demi was also prompted on her thoughts about being a Hollywood icon. Here, she stated: "To hear that in relation to yourself seems a bit out-of-body. I feel flattered and a bit like, that doesn't feel like me, but I like it.”

Read Next

Must Read

Tech Worker Sparks Debate After Sharing She Was Laid Off But 'Wasn't Allowed' To Warn Others They're Also Being Let Go

'Death Becomes Her' Remake: Are Anne Hathaway And Kate Hudson Teaming Up Again?

Mila Kunis Looks Absolutely Stunning At 'Family Guy' 400th Episode Celebration

Katie Holmes Called One Of Hollywood's 'Hot Babes With Ugly Legs' In Controversial Article

World Health Organization Is 'Corrupt' And 'Controlled By The Chinese Communist Party,' Author Says

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.