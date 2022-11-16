Gisele Bündchen Sparks Dating Rumors After Being Spotted With Hot Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente

Closeup of Gisele Bundchen with long wavy hair
Fatima Araos

Does Gisele Bundchen have a new man in her life?

After finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady in October, the 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel is sparking dating rumors as snaps of her on a night out with her jiu-jitsu instructor go viral. On Saturday evening, she was spotted out in Costa Rica grabbing dinner at Japanese restaurant, Koji, with her trainer, fellow Brazilian Joaquim Valente. Bundchen’s children, 12-year-old Benjamin and nine-year-old Vivian, were with them along with their tutor Jordan.

Budding Romance?

Gisele Bundchen wearing silver cutout dress
In the photos obtained exclusively by Page Six, the group can be seen walking to their car outside the restaurant. Bundchen and Valente are both casually dressed, she in a gray crop-top and baggy black pants and he in a T-shirt and shorts.

Brazilian celebrity website Purepeople was the first to report about the “romance” but an insider denied the gossip, telling Page Six that it was “completely false” and the relationship was “strictly platonic and professional.”

The source added, “Joaquim and his two brothers have instructed Gisele and the children in martial arts for the past year and a half.”

Insiders Speak Out

Gisele Bundchen posing in gray satin dress with long wavy hair
Another insider told the outlet, “Jordan and Joaquim travel with the family when they’re out of town because the kids are homeschooled.”

Meanwhile, another source denied the rumor to DailyMail.com, saying, “He's been her kids jiu-jitsu teacher for years. There's no truth to the rumors that they're dating.”

Who Is Joaquim Valente?

Gisele Bundchen posing in sleeveless gold dress
Valente owns a self-defense gym in Miami together with his two brothers, Pedro and Gui. Back in February, Bundchen shared an Instagram video showing off her jiu-jitsu skills while sparring with the instructor.

“I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better,” she wrote in the caption.

“I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but specially for us women. Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving. Let’s go! 🤛🏼”

Bundchen And Brady’s Divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen posing together
Shutterstock | 1595156

Bundchen’s ex-husband, Tom Brady, reacted in jest to the video at the time, saying via Twitter, “My days of leaving dishes in the sink are numbered.”

In September, rumors started circulating that Bundchen and Brady’s marriage was in trouble. And then on October 28, the pair confirmed the news with separate statements.

“[M]y wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote on Instagram. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”

