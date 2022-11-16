Gisele Bündchen Sparks Dating Rumors After Being Spotted With Hot Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente

Does Gisele Bundchen have a new man in her life?
After finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady in October, the 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel is sparking dating rumors as snaps of her on a night out with her jiu-jitsu instructor go viral. On Saturday evening, she was spotted out in Costa Rica grabbing dinner at Japanese restaurant, Koji, with her trainer, fellow Brazilian Joaquim Valente. Bundchen’s children, 12-year-old Benjamin and nine-year-old Vivian, were with them along with their tutor Jordan.
