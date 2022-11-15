Sarah Hyland Goes Retro In Skimpy Bikini

Close-up of Sarah Hyland with parted long bangs.
Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Sarah Hyland fully embraced Virgo season on Instagram. A Sagittarius herself, the former Modern Family star posted snaps from the birthday bash of two of her Virgo besties, delivering a heap of bikini goodness to her 10.1 million followers.

Scroll for photos!

The Latest

Woman Gets Slammed By Redditors For Kicking Out Her Husband's Friend's Plus One From Her Wedding

Janelle Monáe Flashes Major Cleavage In Risqué Dress

5 Times Florida Man Did Something So Crazy It Sounded Like A Fake Headline

Tech Worker Sparks Debate After Sharing She Was Laid Off But 'Wasn't Allowed' To Warn Others They're Also Being Let Go

A Timeline Of Katie Holmes' Relationship History

Red Bikinis And Tight Minis

Sarah Hyland flaunts her tight abs in a slinky red cut-out dress with no sleeves and a maple-leaf print.
Shutterstock | 564025

The See You in Valhalla star, who turns 32 on November 24, kicked off the string of birthday posts on September 1 with a tribute to her gal pal, Malibu Horror Story actress Ciara Robinson. Twinning in cleavage-baring red bikinis, the ladies shared drinks on a FunBoy floatie in the opening shot of a four-part slideshow that concluded with a throwback from Sarah's July bachelorette party in Punta Mita, Mexico.

Also a swimsuit pic, the final image captured the besties enjoying a boat ride. Ciara rocked a black one-piece that said "Bridesmaid" on the front, whereas Sarah wore a white number that read "Bride."

In the middle of the carousel, the twosome showed off their summer styles in leg-flaunting minidresses -- a white corset-style mini for Sarah, and a slinky pink latex one for Ciara.

"It’s my favorite Virgo’s birthday today and I couldn’t be more grateful," Sarah wrote, in part, in the caption. She penned a lengthy message of appreciation to her friend, dubbing Ciara her "favorite Virgo": "You’re the sister I always wanted and I love you endlessly. Happy Solar Return Queen."

Scroll for more photos!

Entertainment

'Didn't Tell Anyone': Kaley Cuoco Reveals The Absolute Worst Thing She's Done While Filming 'The Big Bang Theory'

By Geri Green

Sarah Hyland Offers Cheeky Rear View

Sarah Hyland in black-and-white dress with a tight strappy top and voluminous ruffled skirt.
Shutterstock | 564025

The same day, Sarah honored her longtime buddy, Gone by Dawn and Hacks actor Vince Rossi. "The Birthday Queen at my wedding, bachelorette, and bridal shower," she wrote alongside a photo of the two of them hugging. In the image, she worked a sparkling sleeveless dress covered in beads and sequins -- one of the four bridal gowns she wore at her California vineyard wedding on August 20. Meanwhile, Vince looked dapper in a striped white tunic that was unbuttoned and showed off his chest.

Not breaking with tradition, The Wedding Year star added a swimsuit snap wherein they hung out at the beach. Both rocked messy '70s-inspired curls, with Sarah delivering curves in a cheeky white swimsuit with an open back. She wore heart-shaped sunglasses to mirror her toned heart-shaped posterior. As for Vince, he commanded attention in a checkered slip with flames on the backside.

In a third snap, the brunette beauty cut an elegant figure as she leaned on her buddy's shoulder with a pink drink in hand. She stuck to white in a strappy sundress with chic embroidery, whereas her pal sported a floral shirt and a wide-brim hat.

Sarah ended her caption with a cute remark: "I love you more than Wicked."

This New Netflix Series Got A Rare Perfect Score On Rotten Tomatoes

Shania Twain Claims Her Dinner With Oprah Winfrey 'Went Sour' Over This Sensitive Topic

Her Retro Beach Look

Sarah Hyland in strapless blue gown with 3D floral detailing.
Shutterstock | 564025

The following week, Sarah thrilled fans with "a very Virgo Birthday Girls trip" in more snaps from Ciara's rambunctious bash. The actress served up bikinis galore in two separate styles that included a retro set in warm shades of chartreuse yellow, chartreuse green, soft pink, and baby blue.

Photographed in a minuscule top with a massive O-ring detail, she exuded 70s glamour in a matching cover-up, headband, and transparent honeycomb sunglasses. An additional close-up revealed a temporary tattoo under her chest reading: "It's my best friend's birthday."

The largest photo dump of the three, the 10-part carousel also captured Sarah in patterned red, black, and beige bikini and matching sarong. She styled it with dark shades and a straw hat, playfully sticking her tongue out in one pic in which she was about to pour cocktails.

In other snaps, Sarah was fully clothed in a clingy green mini as she and her friends got the party rolling. Paired with strappy heels, the dress skimmed her thighs and highlighted her shoulders with spaghetti straps.

Read more below.

Rocking The Married Life

Sarah Hyland in white spaghetti-strap crop and fluffy orange pleated skirt.
Shutterstock | 1092671

Now a married woman, Sarah and her husband, Bachelor Nation favorite Wells Adams, are making headlines with their blissful matrimony. The actress recently dished on her life as Mrs. Adams to Entertainment Online, saying that everything has been "amazing" since walking down the aisle.

The newlyweds waited for three years to get hitched due to restrictions during the pandemic, meaning they were engaged longer than they dated before Wells popped the question in 2019. But it seems the long wait was worth it because they eventually got to have the wedding of their dreams. "Wells and I keep saying we wish we were guests at our own wedding," she joked.

Read Next

Must Read

Mila Kunis Looks Absolutely Stunning At 'Family Guy' 400th Episode Celebration

Katie Holmes Called One Of Hollywood's 'Hot Babes With Ugly Legs' In Controversial Article

'Death Becomes Her' Remake: Are Anne Hathaway And Kate Hudson Teaming Up Again?

Kate Beckinsale Shows Pete Davidson Support Amid Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors

World Health Organization Is 'Corrupt' And 'Controlled By The Chinese Communist Party,' Author Says

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.