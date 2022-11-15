Sarah Hyland Goes Retro In Skimpy Bikini

The See You in Valhalla star, who turns 32 on November 24, kicked off the string of birthday posts on September 1 with a tribute to her gal pal, Malibu Horror Story actress Ciara Robinson. Twinning in cleavage-baring red bikinis, the ladies shared drinks on a FunBoy floatie in the opening shot of a four-part slideshow that concluded with a throwback from Sarah's July bachelorette party in Punta Mita, Mexico.

Also a swimsuit pic, the final image captured the besties enjoying a boat ride. Ciara rocked a black one-piece that said "Bridesmaid" on the front, whereas Sarah wore a white number that read "Bride."

In the middle of the carousel, the twosome showed off their summer styles in leg-flaunting minidresses -- a white corset-style mini for Sarah, and a slinky pink latex one for Ciara.

"It’s my favorite Virgo’s birthday today and I couldn’t be more grateful," Sarah wrote, in part, in the caption. She penned a lengthy message of appreciation to her friend, dubbing Ciara her "favorite Virgo": "You’re the sister I always wanted and I love you endlessly. Happy Solar Return Queen."

