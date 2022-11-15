Sarah Hyland Goes Retro In Skimpy Bikini

The following week, Sarah thrilled fans with "a very Virgo Birthday Girls trip" in more snaps from Ciara's rambunctious bash. The actress served up bikinis galore in two separate styles that included a retro set in warm shades of chartreuse yellow, chartreuse green, soft pink, and baby blue.
Photographed in a minuscule top with a massive O-ring detail, she exuded 70s glamour in a matching cover-up, headband, and transparent honeycomb sunglasses. An additional close-up revealed a temporary tattoo under her chest reading: "It's my best friend's birthday."
The largest photo dump of the three, the 10-part carousel also captured Sarah in patterned red, black, and beige bikini and matching sarong. She styled it with dark shades and a straw hat, playfully sticking her tongue out in one pic in which she was about to pour cocktails.
In other snaps, Sarah was fully clothed in a clingy green mini as she and her friends got the party rolling. Paired with strappy heels, the dress skimmed her thighs and highlighted her shoulders with spaghetti straps.
Read more below.