There is never a dull red carpet look with Janelle Monae, as shown by all their famous ensembles. But for now, let's focus on their most recent red carpet ensemble, which they wore to the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere in Los Angeles on Monday evening. Monáe looked stunning in an Haute Couture ensemble from Elie Saab's Fall 2022 collection.

