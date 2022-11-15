5 Times Florida Man Did Something So Crazy It Sounded Like A Fake Headline

Florida Man has made the headlines several times in the past decade, causing a stir on the internet. The term is an Internet meme referring to the commonness of men performing irrational or absurd actions in Florida, USA. The meme began in February 2013 with the Twitter account @_FloridaMan, quoting notably bizarre news headlines containing and often starting with "Florida Man."

Twitter users got hooked on the unusual Florida events for the next couple of years, as they could not wrap their heads around such occurrences. With such a large audience, it was only a matter of time before the Twitter page garnered followers in thousands. Currently, @_FloridaMan has 350,000 thousand followers, even though the handler hasn't posted in a long time. Here are five times a Florida Man did something bizarre that was hard to believe.